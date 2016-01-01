Amer Rugs Expands Atlanta Showroom, Prepares for Bollywood Party

NORCROSS, GA — Last minute Atlanta Market exciting news from Amer Rugs. In addition to adding thirteen new collections to Amer’s already expansive assortment and the much anticipated Bollywood Party Thursday night, Jan. 12 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

Amer has just entered an agreement with AmericasMart to expand their current showroom to include additional space across the hall. The additional showroom 5-D-1 will be dedicated to exhibiting Amer’s one-of-a-kind inventory of fine hand knot rugs. Don’t miss all the excitement.

For more information visit Amer in Atlanta, showroom 5-D-2 & 5-D-1, call 770-300-0900 or visit wwww.amerrugs.com.