Couristan Appoints Mark Ferullo As Vice President Of National Accounts

FORT LEE, NJ – Couristan, Inc., a leading manufacturer of fine, quality area rugs, residential broadloom and custom contract-hospitality carpeting, announced this week, as part of its long-term growth plan for its area rug division the appointment of Mark Ferullo as its incoming Vice President of National Accounts. As an industry veteran with over 20 years of experience in the home furnishings and area rug industries, Ferullo will lead and execute Couristan’s exploration and strategic development of new business opportunities within the national accounts segment.

Ron Couri, who serves as President and CEO of Couristan, noted, “Mark’s creative leadership and unique experiences in sales and operations within the home furnishings and area rug industries will provide tremendous value to his role within our company. I’m confident that with Mark as our vice president of national accounts we will be able to fully maximize our growth opportunity while providing added support to our existing national accounts.”

“I am truly excited about working with the team assembled at Couristan. The Couristan brand has an amazing reputation that I am proud to now represent. The product line, marketing and a focused approach toward the growth of the company’s area rug business, coupled with a brand that has a legacy of 90 years in the floor covering industry, is truly an honor for me to be working with,” expressed Ferullo.

Formerly employed by Rizzy Home where he served the company as its Vice President overseeing the company’s U.S.A operations and sales, Ferullo will be reporting to Steve Codella Couristan’s Executive Vice President of Sales and Ron Couri President and CEO.

For more information, visit www.couristan.com.