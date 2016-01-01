Kathy Ireland and Barclay Butera Talk Trends at High Point Market

SADDLE BROOK, NJ – Leading floor covering and home accents manufacturer Nourison hosted a Tea & Trends talk with Kathy Ireland and Barclay Butera at the Nourison Showroom during High Point Market on Saturday, October 24th. The discussion centered on consumer trends versus designer trends, moderated by Jenny Heinzen, Editor in Chief of Home Accents. Q&A attendees enjoyed tea and treats and photo ops with both Ms. Ireland and Butera.



Butera talks to us about his style and how that influences the designs you do for all your licensed partners. “Coastal chic, All-American, timeless. I’m very much a believer in color and pattern. Layering pattern on pattern and color. Having the opportunity to own a company that’s a large design firm with showrooms also gives me that incubus to test market, to see what is actually selling to the end user in my environment, helps me figure out what is going to be sellable through my designs for Nourison or another license,” says Butera.



As an interior designer, Butera talks about starting point of a room, which is from the ground up. “The basis to a room is the carpet, be it broadloom or area rugs. I always think let’s start with the grounding element to the room and then proceed the way up. Art also. Art is a personal taste piece, and the carpet is the grounding effect to creating a statement to the room.”





Tea & Trends Q&A with Kathy Ireland and Barclay Butera, moderated by

Jenny Heinzen, Editor in Chief of Home Accents Today (right).

Ms. Ireland talks about trends in the industry. “I’m seeing color and that’s exciting to me. When we first began in the home industry almost two decades ago, I saw a lot of neutrals, a lot of beiges, and people are now getting bolder. I think a lot of this has to do with the internet. They are seeing runways and want it in their homes instantly, in some way, shape or form. I encourage people - don’t be afraid of color. Discover your own personal style. I’m seeing mixes of mediums and textures and that’s exciting. The looks are wonderful – the shines, the shimmers, the rich fibers. A lot of eclecticism is something that we’re seeing and it’s powerful.



Ms. Ireland was named one of the 50 Richest Women in America by Forbes earlier this year, due to her licensing and real estate companies, which began in the Home Industry at High Point Market in the 1990s.



Since 1994, Butera has been the creative force behind his eponymous design firm and showroom in Newport Beach, CA. He is renowned for his approachable and glamorous, coastal-chic interiors.

To view a video of the interview, visit https://youtu.be/f9FUyjKYzI8. For more information, visit www.nourison.com.