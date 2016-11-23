Harounian Rugs International Bolsters Sales Team

HRI new hires Lynn Edmeyer and David John Appelt

NEW YORK, NY — Hand knotted rug specialist HRI has expanded its national sales force with a duo of industry veterans. "We are very excited to about the addition of two more sales professionals to our team," said Greg Jordt executive vice president of sales and marketing. "The unprecedented sales growth at HRI has demanded that we continue to expand our sales team in order to meet the demands of our growing customer base with unsurpassed quality and professional sales service."

Lynn Edmeyer's territory is Northern California. For many years she has represented high-end manufacturers in the home furnishings industry to not only furniture retailers, but also designers and to-the-trade showrooms.

David John Appelt will represent HRI in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana. Appelt is a rug industry veteran with over 20 years of sales experience serving mid to high-end furniture stores, rug retailers, to-the-trade showrooms and design firms.

For more information, visit www.hrirugs.com.