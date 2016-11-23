OBITUARY: Mr. Joseph Zabihi

Mr. Joseph Zabihi of J & D Oriental Rug Company New York, died Oct. 12, 2016. He was 98.

Mr. Zabihi was born Sept. 24, 1918 in Mashhad, Iran. One in a long line of merchants, he began his antique and Oriental rug career as a partner in small business in Iran. As he traveled the country, learning about the specific patterns and weaving techniques in each village, he became enamored with rugs woven throughout Hamadan; their unique textures, geometric patterns and authentic tribal feel captivated his cultivated eye.

In 1978, Mr. Zabihi joined his son, Daniel, in the United States, where they formed J & D Oriental Rug Company, specializing in antiques. Mr. Zabihi was eager to share with his new country the fine artistry exhibited in exquisite handmade rugs.

After he retired, Mr. Zabihi would still pop into the office until he was about 93, eager to stay connected with his beloved antiques. It was a bonus for him to spend time with his son, Daniel, and two grandsons, Ilan and Rodney, who had joined the family business.

A strong, quiet soul, Mr. Zabihi was a businessman of utmost integrity, earning generations of repeat customers. He will be remembered as a deeply thoughtful, charitable and generous man, whose Jewish faith was the core of his life. If you needed a prayer, you went straight to Joseph, whether you were part of his family, community or business circle.

Mr. Joseph Zabihi was proceeded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Rachel. One of 14 siblings, he is survived by his brother, Benjamin Zabihi; his sons David (Dina) and Daniel (Roshan); his daughter Diana (the late Hadji Hakimian); nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He will be missed dearly.