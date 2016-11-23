HRI On The Move, Stays in Manhattan

NEW YORK, NY — (HRI) Harounian Rugs International has announced that the HRI Corporate Offices and Showroom will be moving to a new facility that is still within New York City. The new location is 104 West 29th Street, New York, NY 10001.

The new larger facility will give HRI the much needed space to better service the double digit growth experienced over the past few years as well as a beautiful new Showroom. The decision was made to remain in the City so that HRI would be able to continue long held relationships with major NY Design Firms and key players in the Textile District.

For over 50 years Harounian Rugs International has been a leading supplier of mid to high-end programmed fine hand knotted Transitional, Contemporary and Traditional rugs to: Rug Retailers, Furniture Stores, Designers and To The Trade Showrooms across the Country and Canada.

Greg Jordt, Executive Vice Presient, said that the new HRI Showroom will also be a working studio that defines the Company's slogan "Creativity At Work".

"It is through the close ties we have developed over the past 50 years with the major design firms and home furnishing fabric suppliers in the City that we are able to continue to be 'on trend' in color and design in the product development of all of our hand knotted rugs," Jordt stated.

For more information, visit www.hrirugs.com or call 800-682-3330.