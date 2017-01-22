Feizy Opens New Prime Showroom Location for Winter Las Vegas Market

DALLAS, TEXAS – Feizy, one of the country’s largest rug manufacturers, is moving to a new, ground-floor showroom at Las Vegas Market just in time for winter market, running January 22-26, 2017. The newly renovated and expanded showroom is in a prime location in the main lobby of Building C (C-180). The larger space will accommodate a greater presentation of Feizy’s growing line, including Feizy’s Fine Collection, Lifestyles Collection and decadent one-of-a-kind rugs. The new showroom features dedicated hospitality and lounge areas as well as valuable private space, including enclosed meeting and conference areas.

“Vegas market is very important to our business, and this beautiful new showroom allows our discerning customers immediate access to Feizy product as soon as they enter Building C,” said Cameron Feizy, principal. “Winter market is also an ideal time for us to welcome our valued designer clients, and the new enclosed rooms provide more privacy for face-to-face meetings with these important partners.”

“Feizy’s new showroom speaks to their commitment to providing the best environment to showcase their complete product assortment for buyers,” says Dorothy Belshaw, president of Gift & Home Décor for International Market Centers. “As we continue to provide a greater selection of design-driven home décor in thoughtful presentations on C1, C3-C5 and in The Pavilions, Feizy is a critical component to our evolution throughout the category. We look forward to a successful partnership well into the future as we work toward providing the ideal marketplace for buyers and sellers to come together to do business.”

A grand opening celebration will take place in the new space on Sunday, January 22, 2017, at 12 PM PST. Feizy welcomes both its customers and Las Vegas Market visitors to RSVP on Feizy’s Facebook page (http://bit.ly/2fuRidQ), where more information about the event will be shared.

Las Vegas Market is the nation’s fastest growing gift and home décor market and the leading furniture marketplace in the western U.S. Featuring thousands of gift, furniture and home décor lines, the Las Vegas Market cultivates cross-category commerce among these industries. The Winter 2017 Las Vegas Market runs January 22-26, 2017. For more information, visit www.lasvegasmarket.com.

About Feizy Rugs

Feizy Rugs is one of the country’s largest manufacturers of fine hand-knotted, hand-tufted and power-loomed rugs, providing luxury at any price. Embracing a family tradition of four generations, Feizy Rugs brings beauty to interior designs by building on the exceptional quality standards established in 1973 by company founder and CEO John Feizy. Headquartered in Dallas, Feizy Rugs is a five-time ARTS Award winner and the first and only Oriental rug manufacturer to have been inducted into the Accessories Resource Team’s ARTS Awards Hall of Fame. For more information, please visit www.Feizy.com, follow news on Twitter and Instagram at @FeizyRugs or like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/FeizyRugs.