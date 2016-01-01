Kalaty Introduces Wide-Ranging New Rug Collections, Debuts Two Catalogs at Winter 2017 Markets

Designs featured are from Kalaty's licensed Natori Collection.

HICKSVILLE, NY – At the coming 2017 winter markets in Atlanta and Las Vegas, Kalaty Rug Corporation will introduce more than 10 new high-end handcrafted area rug collections as well as debut two impressive catalogs: a 440-page full-line catalog, plus a stylish stand-alone catalog for the licensed Natori Collection.

The new comprehensive Kalaty catalog showcases the company’s wide-ranging hand-knotted rug collections of classic traditional, transitional and clean-lined modern rugs. The Natori Collection catalog displays the three dynamic rug series comprising Kalaty’s licensed rug collection with renowned fashion and textile designer Josie Natori. Lhasa, the newest Natori rug series, features Josie Natori’s East-Meets-West design aesthetic through seven abstract designs making their debut at winter 2017 markets.

“We are extremely proud of these new catalogs, which represent a more contemporary attitude than past catalogs. They reflect our new brand image which is visible in everything from our newly remodeled website to our product designs as well as our overall corporate direction,” says company spokesman Ariel Kalaty. “A 440-page comprehensive catalog was an ambitious undertaking, but we feel confident that our dealers and interior designers will find it to be another of the useful tools we offer our customers. For the Natori catalog, we worked closely with the Natori company to ensure that this catalog remains faithful to their brand’s exacting graphic standards. This is yet another marketing piece we are pleased to share with our customers. We continue to be honored by our association with such a venerable, high-fashion brand as Natori.”

Each season Kalaty goes to great lengths to add relevant new styles in a range of constructions, textures and patterns to its broad line of heirloom-quality handcrafted rugs. Each of the company’s dynamic new introductions for winter 2017 markets represents the company’s ongoing commitment to remain at the forefront of trends in color, texture and design. The new collection introductions range from modern takes on traditional motifs to borderless transitional styles to dynamic abstract contemporary designs many of which feature meticulous hand-carving and unique textural effects.

“The demand for fresh contemporary and transitional designs at the high end continues to rise and has become a contributing factor in the number of modern styles we have introduced in recent years. We don’t anticipate that direction to slow any time soon,” says Ariel Kalaty. “We always look forward to these markets and our interactions with dealers and the designers in attendance. We anticipate their positive feedback with regard to our new products as well as our company’s direction,” Kalaty adds.

Among the new collections for winter 2017:



Elara Collection

Borderless modern inspirations with erased effects and high-low carving, the Elara collection makes a high-fashion tonal statement. Hand knotted in a Tibetan weave using a combination of premium wool and Silkette™ with a loop-and-pile weave, each rug is carefully hand carved for a three dimensional look and feel.

Reverie Collection

Featuring traditional-inspired designs in tonal colorations with today’s modern erased look, the Reverie collection is among our most luxurious collections. One of our finest hand-knotted weaves made with a combination of premium wool and Silkette™, Reverie rugs are in a class of their own!

Titania Collection

Titania is a unique flat & pile weave with a distinctive twist. Hand woven using a combination of premium wool and Silkette™ in a Lori-Loom™ weave, this collection of modern and transitional looks features tonal colorations with unique textural pile motifs that impart a stylish, graphic high-low appearance.

Palma Collection

The transitional designs in the Palma collection display a particularly soft look and feel. Hand knotted in a Turkish-style weave using 100% premium hand-spun wool, each rug receives a low shear and a special luster wash.

Soumak Basic Collection

Clean-lined and simply charming! Each single-color reversible rug in the Soumak Basic collection is handcrafted in a flat soumak double-sided weave using100% premium wool that provides attractive abrash heathered effects due to the lighter/darker striations in the yarn.

Lhasa Series (NEW to the Natori Collection)

Inspired by her own abstract prints, fashion industry icon Josie Natori showcases her East-meets-West design aesthetic by “bringing art into life” through the designs in the Lhasa series. Using a combination of premium wool and Silkette™ in subdued color palettes, each rug is hand knotted in a Tibetan weave, then further highlighted with high-low carved textural effects.

The Kalaty family Oriental rug business originated in the early 1900s in Iran under Mirza Kalaty’s grandfather, and in 1979, Mirza Kalaty established the company in the USA. Mirza Kalaty together with his five sons – Ramin, Mike, Farshad, Ariel and Kamran – run the company, which continues to progress through new designs, innovative coloring and finishing, as well as through its commitment to provide customers with superior handcrafted products and service. Kalaty currently operates showrooms in New York, Atlanta and Las Vegas.

For more information about the company, its rug collections, marketing tools, services and programs, please visit www.kalaty.com.