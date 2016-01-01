American Rug Craftsmen Debuts Destinations Collection in 2017

SUGAR VALLEY, GA — American Rug Craftsmen’s new 2017 collection, Destinations, takes durable, sustainable and functional EverStrand fiber down the path of homey, comfortable styles.

Designs in this casual collection are authentically American styles­coastal, lodge and Southwest looks­in contemporary colors and made with the quality craftsmanship that American Rug Craftsmen brings to every rug. All American Rug Craftsmen collections are made in the USA.

Destinations rugs are crafted of one of American Rug Craftsmen’s most popular fibers, EverStrand. On average, more than 3 billion PET plastic bottles are recycled annually to create eco-friendly fibers, such as EverStrand. Aside from their environmental attributes, EverStrand rugs are loved for their brilliant color clarity, superior stain resistance and trusted durability. Resilient EverStrand rugs are a smart choice for high traffic areas of the home or anywhere life might get a little messy.

American Rug Craftsmen is headquartered in Sugar Valley, Georgia and shows at Atlanta Rug Market (AmericasMart 3-A-1), Las Vegas Market (World Market Center C-312) and High Point: IHFC (International Home Furnishings Center) space H309. For more information, visit www.americanrugcraftsmen.com, call 800-845-8877.