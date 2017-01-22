Feizy Celebrates New Vegas Showroom with Events & Promotions

DALLAS, TX — Feizy is celebrating the company’s new, ground-floor showroom at Las Vegas Market. The newly renovated and expanded showroom is in a prime location in the main lobby of Building C (C-180). The larger space will accommodate a greater presentation of Feizy’s growing line, including Feizy’s Fine Collection, Lifestyles Collection and decadent one-of-a-kind rugs. The new showroom features dedicated hospitality and lounge areas as well as valuable private space, including enclosed meeting and conference areas. Additional information about the new showroom can be found here.



EVENTS CALENDAR



GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION – Sun., January 22, 2017 at 12 PM PST

Feizy welcomes both its customers and Las Vegas Market visitors to RSVP on Feizy’s Facebook page, where more information about the event will be shared.



FEIZY FIESTA – Mon., January 23 from 4 to 6 PM PST

Join Feizy as we celebrate our growing customer base in Latin America. Guests will enjoy margaritas at the bar in our beautiful new showroom, accompanied by the festive stylings of an authentic Mariachi band!



FEIZY HAPPY HOUR – Tues. through Thurs. Daily from 4 to 6 PM PST

Come and cheers with Feizy during daily happy hour! Discover our new designs and learn more about our revenue-building partner programs and products. Each day will have a different theme, so plan on stopping by all week.





MARKET PROMOTIONS



As artisans supporting artists, Feizy is committed to helping designers grow their business. Compelling new promotions rolling out for Las Vegas Winter Market allow designers to leverage valuable rewards, exclusive pricing and more. Exclusive new designer promotions will be effective Sun. Jan. 22 – Fri. Feb. 3 and include: