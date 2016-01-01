GoodWeave International Teams Up with UNICEF and TEPC to Boost Child-Labor-Free Carpet Production in Nepal

WASHINGTON, DC -- An innovative program from GoodWeave International and UNICEF in Nepal, in cooperation with the Trade and Export Promotion Centre (TEPC) of the Government of Nepal, promotes alliances between government and business to support Nepal’s carpet industry. The effort promises to stimulate the unique artistry of Nepal’s carpets while highlighting the value of child-labor-free production.

The joint campaign is a global first: pushing to secure government incentives for businesses that produce child-labor-free carpets. The new initiative supports children and, at the same time, helps Nepal’s post-earthquake carpet industry earn new market share in child-labor-free rug production. The campaign aims to inspire change in global supply chains by making Nepal the global leader in child-labor-free production.

Join GoodWeave at DOMOTEX 2017 for the campaign’s kick-off reception and learn more about the project that unites business and government to grow Nepal’s carpet industry.

DOMOTEX 2017, the floor covering industry’s mega tradeshow, is in Hannover, Germany. The reception will be held Saturday January 14th from 6pm - 7:30pm at booth number A31, hall 17.

