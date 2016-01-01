Feizy Celebrates Newly Refreshed Dallas Market Showroom with Designer Event

DESIGNER EVENT FEATURING KERRIE KELLY

FRIDAY, JANUARY 20 AT 9:30 AM

DALLAS, TX – Feizy will unveil its newly painted and merchandised showroom at World Trade Center, Suite 102, during Dallas Market, Wed. Jan. 18 – Sat. Jan. 24. The refreshed space will highlight a brilliant array of Feizy’s growing line, including Feizy’s Fine Collection, Lifestyles Collection and decadent one-of-a-kind rugs as well as the newest collection, Bartlett.



Whether layered, draped or hung, a genuine hide rug creates an immediate style statement. The Feizy Bartlett Collection is no exception, blending rustic elegance and contemporary charm in a versatile line of high-quality hides. Made from 100 percent cowhide, using an innovative, chrome-free tanning system, Bartlett hides not only are eco-friendly but also boast shrink resistance, resilience and strength without sacrificing beauty and luxurious feel.



KERRIE KELLY, ASID – LIVABLE DESIGN: THE EVOLUTION OF THE HOME ENVIRONMENT

DALLAS MARKET, SUITE 102

Feizy is partnering with Haute Trends Collection designer Kerrie Kelly, ASID, to host an educational breakfast on the topic of “Livable Design: The Evolution of the Home Environment” at the Feizy Dallas Market Showroom Suite 102. “Livable design” is a forward-thinking home building concept that integrates and complements a family’s ever-evolving home and lifestyle. The presentation will include case studies and design clients that showcase these elements such as simple and intuitive design concepts, perceptible information and flexible use. Kerrie is Creative Director of Kerrie Kelly Design Lab and a Certified Aging in Place Specialist (CAPS) who sits on the Advisory Board for Eskaton’s Livable Design; she is an avid representative and speaker for Livable Design initiatives and a 28th Annual ARTS Awards finalist for interior design. The breakfast event is open to all market participants.



MARKET PROMOTIONS

As artisans supporting artists, Feizy is committed to helping designers grow their business. Compelling new promotions rolling out for January 2017 markets allow designers to leverage valuable rewards, exclusive pricing and more. Exclusive new designer promotions will be effective throughout the market and include:

Free freight on orders over $500 plus an additional 5% discount on orders of $5K or more with enrollment in Feizy Designer Partner Program

Free freight on one-of-a-kind rug orders over $5K with enrollment in Feizy's To The Trade Partner Program

Free Amazon Echo Dot with any purchase of three one-of-a-kind rugs

For more information, please visit www.Feizy.com.