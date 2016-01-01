KAS Rugs Broadens Product Offerings this January

The Mission Collection from KAS will debut with eight other collections this January

SOMERSET, NJ – KAS Rugs is kicking off the New Year with a bang and gearing up for a strong and successful 2017. They are debuting 150+ new introductions at both Atlanta and Las Vegas markets this January. As they head into the New Year, KAS broadens their range of price points by introducing higher quality rugs and focusing on textures and lifestyle trends.

KAS introduces nine new collections this January. Three of these are already viewed as major winners…Mission, Austin and Empire.

Mission is a super dense and plush, silky rug that comes in an array of 11 patterns across 5 sizes. There is something for everyone here as the assortment includes simple transitionals and bohemian looks! Mission’s largest size is a 9’ x 13’, as KAS responds to an uptick in the demand for larger room size rugs.

Austin is hand-knotted by Indian artisans into a soft and plush wool pile with a unique ribbed effect. A one-of-a-kind addition to the KAS assortment, these rugs are finished with a braided fringe and are textured from top to bottom. Austin comes in seven transitional patterns across 5 sizes and again, the largest size is a 9’ x 13’.

Empire is hand-tufted in a velvety wool blend with silky viscose highlights in a variety of watercolor looks. These striking patterns are abstract yet easy on the eyes in a tonal color palette. Rugs in this collection range from dark to light but always show-stopping and a decorator’s dream!

KAS will open 1 day early at each market: Tuesday, January 10 in Atlanta AmericasMart, 4-C-5 and Saturday, January 21 in Las Vegas at the WMC Building B, B-175. KAS is offering free freight for the entire month of January and pillow and pouf discounts all week during market. Make sure to stop in for more information on specials. Don’t forget to unwind daily from 4-6 pm with cheese and wine at both KAS showrooms.





The KAS Outdoor Lookbook catalog showcases the company's new and innovative outdoor constructions

Another exciting launch from KAS this January is their second annual Outdoor Lookbook. KAS has expanded their indoor/outdoor assortment significantly as they become a major player in the outdoor rug category. They continue to expand on the strongest collections and bring to market new and innovative outdoor constructions every market season. Retailers have shown much excitement in KAS’ expanded outdoor assortment, another reason for all the hype at KAS. Get in on the excitement by stopping by either market this January or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it to request an outdoor catalog from KAS.

For more information, visit www.kasrugs.com.