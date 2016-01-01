Jenny Heinzen York Appointed to New Home Role at AmericasMart

Former “Home Accents Today” Editor-In-Chief Named Vice President of Home

ATLANTA – Jenny Heinzen York joins AmericasMart today as vice president of Home in a move that signals continuing growth for the Atlanta Market’s expansive home furnishings product mix, according to Jeffrey L. Portman, Sr., vice chairman, president and chief operating officer.



Heinzen York, who for almost 10 years served as editor in chief at Progressive Business Media’s “Home Accents Today” magazine, assumes the lead role in articulating the AmericasMart Home brand story to the home furnishings industry.



“Jenny brings to us a deep and expansive knowledge of the home industry across every dimension of its operation, influence and reach, from product design and manufacturing to wholesale distribution and—perhaps most importantly—the increasingly complex environment of home furnishings retailing and consumer buying behavior,” notes Portman. “Her view is global, her command of industry inner workings exhaustive and her reputation among manufacturers, designers and retailers impeccable,” he adds.



Heinzen York’s responsibilities will include creation and development of digital and print media content, seminar content programming and presentation, home industry leadership organization participation and feature roles in AMC-TV original video productions. She will work interdepartmentally with primary concentrations in AmericasMart’s publishing, proprietary media and marketing teams.

