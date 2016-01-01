Nourison at Atlanta and Las Vegas Markets: Vivid Color, Imperial Dragons and Basket Weave Textures

SADDLE BROOK, NJ — Leading floor covering and home accents manufacturer Nourison focuses on vivid color, imperial dragons and basket weave textures for the upcoming Atlanta and Las Vegas Markets. The Chroma Collection and a new Barclay Butera Dynasty design will be introduced this month.



Chroma presents daring, dynamic designs in larger-than-life color palettes to create eye-catching effects. Among the designs are beautiful fish diving into the waves of the sea in riveting shades of green, blue, silver, black and white, and rippling tide pools in dazzling tones of midnight, sapphire, sky, crimson and amber.

The new Barclay Butera Dynasty Emperor design in Azure and Ivory (shown above) is inspired by paperweights designed for the Emperors of Ming and Qing, with imperial dragons that float among the clouds

New from kathy ireland® Home by Nourison is the River Brook Collection, hand tufted from luxurious wool loop pile with a striking border in an array of neutral color palettes.



The Calvin Klein Home Tobiano Collection is hand-loomed with a basket weave of tightly woven fibers for a distinctive surface texture.



Limited Edition and One-of-a-Kind hand knotted rugs are unique, statement pieces in both soft and saturated abstract designs.



New indoor outdoor rugs include botanical border, diamond pattern and oversized leaf designs from the Aloha Collection and flower and chain pattern designs from the Caribbean Collection.



Mina Victory Couture will showcase beaded and embroidered Luster pillows made of silk and velvet, Tibetan Lamb rugs in Celadon, Lavender and Rose, and natural hide rugs in Black, White and Indigo. Mina Victory will be previewing macramé, ombre shag, Lifestyle and Luminescence pillows.

For more information, visit www.nourison.com.