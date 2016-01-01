Capel Rugs Celebrates 100th Birthday in Atlanta and Las Vegas

Market Activities Will Include Parties, Giveaways and Commemorative Rug Designs

TROY, N.C. — Capel Rugs is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2017 with a variety of special events, giveaways and commemorative rug designs to be rolled out at the winter markets in Atlanta and Las Vegas.

The celebrations will begin at noon on January 12 at the Atlanta International Area Rug Market, where Capel Rugs exhibits in its permanent year round showroom in AmericasMart, space 3-C-13. At the Atlanta market, Capel Rugs will hold its official centennial kickoff party, sharing a champagne toast, birthday cake and “cake pop” favors with dealers. Hosts for the event will be Cameron Capel, vice president of national accounts, Mary Clara Capel, director of marketing and Richard Capel, managing director - manufacturing. The Atlanta market runs from January 10 to 17.

For Las Vegas Market attendees, an anniversary party will take place on January 23, also at noon. In Las Vegas, Capel Rugs shows in its permanent year round showroom on the ground floor in the World Market Center’s, Space A-133. The Las Vegas Market runs from January 22 to 26.

Capel Rugs New Homestead in Fountain Blue and Sundried Red, Yorktowne in Navy and Red

“Our theme for the centennial celebration is ‘100 years of heritage in every rug,’ ” said Cameron Capel. “One hundred years in business is a major milestone, and it underscores our long tradition of providing the very best quality, service and customer satisfaction.”

“To help build awareness with consumers about this achievement, and our legacy of successful rug making, we’re creating colorful door decals with our special anniversary logo for retailers’ use,” Mary Clara Capel added.

At the markets, Capel Rugs also will be giving away 100 limited edition tote bags produced from rugs made at its factory in Troy, N.C. The tote bags, which will carry the anniversary logo, will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to showroom visitors.

To mark the centennial celebration, Capel Rugs created the Capel100.com microsite to highlight the company's legacy over the last 100 years.

Capel Rugs also is building excitement during market by introducing two commemorative rugs inspired by popular designs from its past. The first new collection — New Homestead — is a revival of the company’s iconic Old Homestead rug. The first braided chenille rug ever made, Capel’s Old Homestead design was selected for the World Floor Covering Association’s Hall of Fame in 1978. The new version, to be introduced in Atlanta and Las Vegas, features an updated construction and fresh, on-trend colorways.

At the winter markets, Capel Rugs also is introducing a new version of Yorktowne, one of its most popular braided designs from the 1980s. Made in North Carolina, the updated version of Yorktowne features a rectangular shape that gives the original colonial-style design a modern spin.

To support the braided segment of its line, Capel Rugs will debut a new catalog presentation at the winter markets.

Throughout both winter markets, Capel Rugs will be offering free chair massages and fresh Starbucks coffee to customers. The company also will provide charging stations for mobile devices, enabling buyers to easily power up while shopping its Atlanta and Las Vegas showrooms.

In addition, Capel Rugs will offer two special discounts during the winter markets to reward retailers for new orders placed during the shows. With the purchase of three or more new rugs sized 5’ x 8’ feet or larger, retailers, designers and other buyers will receive a 20% discount. Capel will also award any retailer or designer who spends $1,000 or more on Biltmore® rugs — both new and existing models — with two free daytime admission tickets to Biltmore in Asheville, N.C.

At the winter markets, Capel Rugs also will be conducting a “Kick A$$ Cookbook Contest.” Entrants with the five best recipes will receive $100.

For more information, visit www.capelrugs.com.