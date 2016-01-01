Zollanvari's New Collection Highlights for DOMOTEX 2017

Rapture 4 from the Kundan Pure Silk® Collection, has been shortlisted

by the new jury of the CDA in the category Best Modern Design Deluxe.

Zollanvari will be participating at DOMOTEX 2017, January 14-17, in the same location (Hall 17, Stand B44/1) on the main square of the Carpet Design Awards (CDA) feature presented by Innovations@DOMOTEX. For the third year running, the stand has been conceived by Anikst Design, London with additional styling by Amir Kolahdouzian of NOV24, Vienna. Visitors will be able to view the full extraordinary range of Zollanvari creations – from the tribal, classical and modern designs from southern Persia to the glamorous contemporary and traditional designs of the Kundan Silk® Collections made in India. Zollanvari have been exhibitors at DOMOTEX for over 20 years and the fair continues to be the most important flooring show in the handmade oriental carpet market.

In 2016 the continuing eclecticism of the company’s production was recognised when ‘Glow’ from the Kundan Silk® Collection, winner of Best Innovation and Best Liked by DOMOTEX Visitors, was further awarded a Special Mention at the German Design Awards. But the highest accolade, of which the company is extremely proud, is being bestowed the OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 Certificate Class II for “handwoven carpets (rugs, gabbehs, kilims, and jajims) made from hand-spun sheep wool and traditionally dyed with herbal natural dyes”, affirming that they meet the human-ecological requirements of the standard established for products with direct contact to skin. Most decoration/furnishing items are only granted a Class IV certificate, since the OEKO-TEX® tests for harmful substances are fundamentally based on the respective purpose of the textiles and materials.

New design developments for DOMOTEX 2017 include:

Kyoto from the Gabbehs Abstract & Plain Collection

Graffiti from the Gabbehs Abstract & Plain Collection

The Graffiti line from Gabbehs Abstract & Plain takes inspiration from ancient Gabbehs (pile rugs traditionally used as bedding characterised by an abstract design that rely on playful geometry). Each of the eight original carpets in this series features archaic design motifs of ancient Gabbehs are transformed into a thoroughly contemporary design with a twist and in a combination of cool pastel and zany vibrant colors.

Zigorat Pelt 1, Transitional Tribal Collection

Maghreb’i Zigorat and Zigorat Pelt from the Transitional Tribal Collection

Two new collections that represent a fusion of various tribal traditions – that of Berber carpets of the Beni Ourain people and Zigorat carpets of the Fars region of Iran – will be launched at DOMOTEX 2017. The new Maghreb’i Zigorat carpets combine the style and quality of the weavings of the southern Iran’s nomads with Berber designs from the Rif Mountains region of Morocco. The Zigorat Pelt Collection fuses the technique of Zigorat carpets with high pile and flatwoven (kilim) ends, the design motifs of traditional Gabbehs and the animal pelt effects of Berber rugs.

Zig Zag Blocks 1, Flatweaves Minimalist Collection

Caprino and Zig Zag Blocks (Baneh) from the Flatweaves Minimalist Collection

Caprino is a new flatweave collection woven from undyed goat’s hair on which pile-knotted erratic modernist lines in bright colors are superimposed. These striped plain cream and black/brown kilims were used principally to furnish the walls and floors of the nomad’s tents and have been ignored by Western buyers. Baneh kilims are normally woven in northern Iran in strips using natural undyed wools in shades of cream and black and then skilfully stitched together. For the first time in the Zig Zag Blocks Baneh Collection intricate zig zag like patterns of fine blocks and comb-like elements are superimposed, creating a sophisticated pattern. The abrashed wool in the first example illustrated is also an innovation.

Rapture from the Kundan Pure Silk® Collection

This is the second contemporary design line from the Kundan Silk® Collection. The intention/inspiration for these carpets was to simulate complex abstract paintings and patterns. What is innovative is the totally realistic recreation of brush strokes and color crossovers. The complexity of the design of each of the six carpets in this collection proved a huge challenge for the weavers since they took twice as long to weave each carpet – each weaver having to work individually on their part rather than the usual three weavers working side by side. One of the designs in this collection, Rapture 4, has been shortlisted by the new jury of the CDA in the category Best Modern Design Deluxe. The winners will be announced at a special ceremony on Sunday, January 15 at the CDA feature area presented by Innovations@DOMOTEX.

For more information, visit www.zollanvari.com.