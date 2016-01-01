Feizy Donates $20,000 to The Global Fund for Children to Serve and Support the World’s Most Marginalized Children

DALLAS, TX – As a family business operating in developing nations, Feizy is dedicated to providing for families around the globe – particularly in the least developed countries, where one child out of every four is involved in some form of dangerous labor. As part of an ongoing commitment to ending these practices in partnership with The Global Fund for Children, Feizy donated $20,000 to the organization this holiday season.



“It is estimated that more than 215 million children worldwide are engaged in some form of child labor, and as a family business, we are committed to helping and protecting these children,” said Leah Feizy, principal. “Together with our amazing customers who made this gift possible, we can help to build a brighter future for children around the world.”

Known for its worldwide efforts to find, fund and grow grassroots groups involved with serving the needs of the world’s most marginalized children, The Global Fund for Children focuses on empowering groups that not only address many of the root causes of child labor, but also scouts, supports and strengthens those working to end child trafficking and those committed to creating equal opportunities for children living on the edges of society.

”The Global Fund for Children is honored to partner with Feizy Rugs, and we are so grateful to their customers for inspiring this generous holiday gift,” said Susan Goodell, GFC’s Chief Executive Officer. “With your support, GFC is ensuring that children around the world receive the care and education they need to break the cycle of poverty and reach their potential.”

About Feizy Rugs

Feizy Rugs is one of the country’s largest manufacturers of fine hand-knotted, hand-tufted and power-loomed rugs, providing luxury at any price. Embracing a family tradition of four generations, Feizy Rugs brings beauty to interior designs by building on the exceptional quality standards established in 1973 by company founder and CEO John Feizy. Headquartered in Dallas, Feizy Rugs is a five-time ARTS Award winner and the first and only Oriental rug manufacturer to have been inducted into the Accessories Resource Team’s ARTS Awards Hall of Fame.

