RUGINSIDER.com EXCLUSIVE: Sneak Preview from Domotex 2017

Carpet Design Awards Preview — photo Michael Christie (The Ruggist)

HANNOVER — Domotex 2017 started with excitement and brisk buying as carpet exhibitors from around the globe gathered in Hannover, Germany for the annual fair. Running from the 14th through the 17th of January 2017 the fair showcases some of the best in rug making and carpet design with the coveted Carpet Design Awards on the schedule for today, Sunday, January 15, 2017. Art Resources has two carpets in the finals and buyers seem more than interested in both their finalist carpets and what they have on display in their stand.

RUG INSIDER Contributor Michael Christie, whom many of you likely know as 'The Ruggist' is reporting from the show; his post-show report will be available on ruginsider.com shortly after the close of Domotex. Follow him 'live' on instagram (@theruggist) for as-it-happens hot rug finds, and be sure to read the RUG INSIDER report in the coming week.

Photos from Michael Christie (The Ruggist)

Buyers carefully examining Ariana's offerings