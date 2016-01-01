Capel Launches Centennial Website

TROY, N.C. — Capel Rugs has created a new website that provides a rich resource for information and photos related to the rug manufacturer’s 100th anniversary celebration in 2017.

“We’re thrilled to share our coming of age story - that’s 100 years in the making - with retailers and our loyal customers,” said Cameron Capel, vice president of national accounts. “As a family business, we take a lot of pride in the legacy that those before us left behind, and we hope to continue that success for the next 100 years.”

The new site, located at Capel100.com, provides an easy-to-access destination where both retailers and consumers can go to learn more about Capel Rugs’ long history of success, growth and industry and civic involvement. Included are a detailed timeline of key company events and an engaging gallery of photos of notable people, products and partnerships.

In addition, the site contains details about Capel’s birthday bashes at the upcoming Atlanta, Las Vegas and High Point markets, and a specially made centennial video featuring Eunice Moore, a 100-year-old retiree who worked in the Capel Rugs mill for nearly 50 years.

“Eunice is a perfect example of the unique legacy of tradition, craftsmanship and quality that goes into every Capel rug,” said Mary Clara Capel, director of marketing. “Capel Rugs is built on family, and we consider Eunice, along with all our other employees past and present, to be a vital part of our family with a shared mission and heritage.”

To kick off this centennial year, Capel Rugs is introducing two commemorative collections inspired by groundbreaking designs from its archives at the January furniture markets – New Homestead and Yorktowne.

New Homestead and Yorktowne are featured prominently in the Braid Shop, a special section on the microsite dedicated to the company's anniversary braided rug catalog. The site also includes a link to the complete Capel line at CapelRugs.com.