KAS Vegas Giveaway/Discount Special: Sink or Swim!

SOMERSET, NJ – Be one of the first ones to stop by KAS on Saturday, January 21 – Wednesday, January 25 during the Las Vegas market to grab your KAS Beach bag filled with KAS goodies and a mystery discount inside! Limited supply — only the first 10 people will win each day, be one of the lucky ones and come early.

KAS will open one day early in Las Vegas, Saturday, January 21, located at the WMC Building B, B-175. KAS is offering free freight for the entire month of January and pillow and pouf discounts all week during market. Make sure to stop in for more information on all specials.

KAS Rugs is kicking off the New Year with a bang and gearing up for a strong and successful 2017! They are debuting 150+ new introductions this Las Vegas markets. As they head into the New Year, KAS broadens their range of price points by introducing higher quality rugs and focusing on textures and lifestyle trends.

For more information, visit website: www.kasrugs.com.