Nourison at Las Vegas Market - GameDay Funday + Design Talk: “How to Design a Winning Room Around a Rug”

SADDLE BROOK, NJ — Leading floor covering and home accents manufacturer Nourison will host a GameDay Funday and Design Talk at the Nourison Showroom (Suite C112) on Sunday, January 22. The design talk, featuring Shay Geyer of IBB Design and Angela Harris of TRIO Environments, will focus on “How to Design a Winning Room Around a Rug,” moderated by Scot Meacham Wood, Principal Designer of SMW Design.

The Design Talk will be held from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and GameDay Funday festivities, including games, giveaways, specialty drinks and fun bites will be held throughout the day from 12PM to 6PM. Attendees can watch a live stream of both NFC and AFC Championship Games in the Nourison showroom.

Geyer’s projects are often regarded as “livable luxe” in which she infuses unique elements and statement pieces that still offer comfortable family friendly living. She has been the design expert for WFAA’s “Good Morning Texas” since 2006, editor of IBB Design’s custom quarterly magazine, IBB at Home, and regularly contributes to Ebby Halliday’s GRAND VIE magazine.

Harris is the Principal and Creative Director of TRIO Environments, which has helped to sell more than 21,500 homes and generated over $7 billion in revenue for commercial and residential clients. Harris is leading the charge in incorporating the Well Building Standard in production and multifamily housing.

Scot Meacham Wood Design was established in 2002, with a signature style that is a true reflection of its clients’ personal aesthetics, while highlighting European and Southern sensibilities, sartorial influences, and bold prints. SMW Design projects have been featured in House Beautiful, Traditional Home, and The Wall Street Journal.

For more information, visit www.nourison.com.