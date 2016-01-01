Abbyson Aligns Strategy Toward Millennials: Expanded Product Collections, Brand Campaign & New Channel Launch at Las Vegas Market

LOS ANGELES, CA — Abbyson, a leading online home furnishings brand and innovative manufacturer and designer of affordable, modern day furniture, is doubling down on its millennial-driven product design, channel marketing and range of turnkey support services, coinciding with the debut of its new Las Vegas showroom. Abbyson has fortified and modernized all aspects of the value-chain including design and product development, manufacturing, customer service and branding, to support this critically important consumer market.



On Monday, Jan. 23 from 3 to 5 pm, Abbyson will unveil new strategies and celebrate the Grand Opening of its new 12,000 square-foot custom showroom, located at the entrance of Building B (B170) with a ribbon cutting, specialty cocktails, music and hors d’oeuvres.



As one of the fastest-growing online brands serving all major e-commerce and Top 100 omni-channel retailers, combined with vertically integrated capabilities, an ever-changing product mix, and vast digital infrastructure, Abbyson sees tremendous opportunity to align strategies toward milliennials, as this population is coming to an age where they are starting families and purchasing homes.



“For over 30 years Abbyson has taken great pride in being a family-based home furnishings brand that continually redefines itself through modern-day living. We have strategically aligned our business model and operations to fully service major online furniture retailers and the core audience that is driving today’s market: millenials,” said Yavar Rafieha, President of Abbyson. “We are truly passionate about enabling today’s lifestyles through trend-driven designs that resonate, accessible product information online, efficient drop-shipping and delivery, backed by personalized customer support.”



As baby boomers are beginning to downgrade into smaller homes, the millennial market—the largest population segment of 79 million people with purchasing power of over $170 billion per year—have overtaken any other generation in number of households making furniture purchases. Millennials represent the largest buying segment at 32 percent of all home furnishings purchases. Meanwhile, e-commerce sales are expected to grow exponentially with $345 billion in sales on the most recent cyber Monday—a 12 percent increase from last year. Mobile purchases are on the rise with 62 percent of smart phone users have made purchases online using their mobile device.

Abbyson says they provide a diverse and affordable product line that is easily accessible across all channels, particularly for tech savvy consumers seeking on-trend home furnishings that fit their individual lifestyles. “Our full scope model as a vertically-integrated company— which features everything from internal design and customer service teams, to proprietary manufacturing and distribution facilities, even white-glove in-home delivery to consumers—continually focuses on what’s next and can deliver on the demands of today’s leading omni-channel retailers,” added Rafieha.



Abbyson is also launching a new suite of programs and products aimed at the design channel this month, with the goal of capitalizing on the affordability and access of its product offering and their online brand strength. The company is betting on interior designers’ willingness to source a fashion-forward line like Abbyson, particularly when speed and cost-efficiency are critical parts of the project’s value equation.



Abbyson has teamed up with Interior Design Center (IDS) to sponsor an event titled, “The New Millennial,” on Monday, Jan. 23 11:30 am to 1 pm in Abbyson’s new showroom & design center. This “lunch and learn” format will feature two savvy experts on the millennial market—Bobby Berk a furniture manufacturer, retailer and designer of Bobby Berk Home, along with Farah Merhi, founder of Inspire Me Home Décor, the #1 most followed interior design inspiration page on Instagram with 4 million followers. They will have a conversation about why we should pay attention to Millennials, some of the design strategies that appeal to this generation, plus how to attract this emerging market, create partnerships and profit via social media. To attend the event, RSVP to This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .



“Value is always important filter, even for designers; and there is so much great data and content available on the millennial market to help their businesses grow. We also recognize millennials’ preference toward ‘mix and match’ furniture shopping behavior, so we hope to be a one-stop-shop who delivers a wide array of product categories and eclectic styles to our customers, at surprisingly affordable price points,” said Rafieha.



Among the new-to-market products and top sellers that appeal to millennial market, Abbyson points to Lennon Collection (bedroom), Milano and Naples (living), Venetian roundtable and Rowley bookshelf (accessories), Hayes Geometric rug (floor coverings).



Furthermore, Abbyson worked with Furniture Branding, a strategic and creative agency, to update their brand identity and messaging to carry the millennial-focused strategy. Their “All. Together. Now.” tagline showcases a fresh perspective for the company, its capabilities and array of product styles and categories. The new ad campaign, “Makers of the Living Experience,” was created for the 2017 Las Vegas Market.

For more information, visit www.abbysonliving.com.