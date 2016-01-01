Feizy Rugs Introduces Expanded Handmade Lines and In-Stock Promotions at Las Vegas Winter Market

The Feizy Alexia Collection is a vortex of artistic design and uncommon texture.

DALLAS,TX – Feizy will unveil a broad array of new collections and exciting promotions at Las Vegas Winter Market to celebrate the opening of its new ground floor showroom in Suite C-180.

“Our new selections for Las Vegas market represent a celebration of the new year and our new showroom,” said Cameron Feizy, Principal. “Each collection showcases the craftsmanship that Feizy is known for, with the finest of materials and quality from hand-woven to tufted constructions.”

Alexia

The gallery-inspired Feizy Alexia collection is a vortex of artistic design and uncommon texture. Featuring a watercolor effect derived from space-dyed materials, each design in the Alexia collection is a unique interpretation of nature. From starry nights in dark blues to colorful gardens in magical hues, any rug from this collection is guaranteed to start a conversation. Hand-tufted of polypropylene looped pile for a softness that stands up to high traffic, Alexia rugs provide a design style that is unstructured and unexpected.

Bartlett

Whether layered, draped or hung, a hide rug creates an immediate style statement. The Bartlett collection (shown above) is no exception, blending rustic elegance and contemporary charm in a versatile line of high-quality hides. Made from 100% cowhide using an innovative, chrome-free tanning system, Bartlett hides are not only eco-friendly, but boast shrink resistance, resilience and strength without sacrificing beauty and luxurious feel.



Designs shown (left to right) are from Feizy's Batisse, Brady and Berkeley Collections

Batisse

Just like the timeless black dress or classic white Oxford that you can dress up or down, the Batisse collection offers versatility to suit any style. The soft-looped, viscose pile yields a sumptuous sheen that is subtle yet sophisticated. Featuring solid colorways, Batisse designs are clean, uncomplicated and easily enhance any space to accomplish the perfect aesthetic.

Berkeley

The organic styling of Feizy’s Berkeley collection is the perfect way to create a setting of casual comfort. Using a distinctive hand-woven technique, Berkeley’s inherent designs are created by texture from 100% natural wool. Available in various earth tones, these eco-friendly rugs are adaptable, durable and robust, making Berkeley an ideal addition to busy lifestyles and virtually all design spaces.

Brady

Durable and stylish flatweave dhurries remain in constant vogue. The Feizy Brady collection injects premium quality into this well-known trend with 100% wool pile and a special dying technique that imparts shine and texture. Hand-woven in India, each rug is hewn in warm, neutral tones that perfectly capture the rustic yet refined nature of marled wool. The versatility of the Brady collection makes it perfect for any room – whether layered with natural fibers for a casual and comfortable design or on its own as a statement-making centerpiece.





Featured designs from Milan and Primrose Collections

Milan

The tranquil and delicate color palette of the Feizy Milan collection brings an ethereal appeal to any design space. Hand-loomed with wool and viscose, each rug has a slight sheen that enhances the mesmerizing, yet subtle ombre. Heightened by its silken touch, the composed essence of Milan assures thoughtful and harmonious design projects.

Primrose

Featuring magnificent crewel embroidery, the Feizy Primrose collection blends opulence and colloquial beauty. The ivory patterned overlays project against the cool shades of space-dyed color bringing an organic feel to the ornate aesthetic. Hand-tufted with 100% wool, Primrose designs are expertly crafted to withstand high traffic, making them ideal pieces to enhance any living space.





St. Cloud and Twain Collections will debut in Vegas

St. Cloud

The compelling geometric patterns of the Feizy St. Cloud collection create a refined and provocative statement. St. Cloud designs are hand-knotted with a blend of soft viscose, wool and linen in abrashed neutral colors. With a delicate sheen, these designs add undeniable luxury to both contemporary and traditional style stories.

Twain

Striking Moroccan designs marry amplified texture for maximum impact in the Feizy Twain collection. Hand-knotted in India of 100% wool, each rug displays the intricate lines of traditional textiles, with updated details like thickly-braided tassels that elevate design to chic, new levels. A neutral color palette of greys, charcoals and ivories make the Twain collection a fit for any décor, plus durable construction ensures that each rug stays the darling of the busiest of rooms.



New designs are also being added to Feizy’s existing Abytha, Anders, Duprine and Nadia collections.



In addition to these new collections, Feizy will be extending market discounts to showroom visitors throughout Las Vegas market. Discount programs include:

All visitors to the Feizy showroom will receive 15% off of single in-stock orders over $15,000 throughout Las Vegas market.

Designers will enjoy free freight on orders over $500 plus an additional 5% discount on orders of $5,000 or more with enrollment in the Feizy Designer Partner Program, or free freight on one-of-a-kind orders over $5,000 with enrollment in Feizy’s To The Trade Designer Program.

Designers will also receive a free Amazon Echo Dot with any purchase of three one-of-a-kind rugs.

Furniture and Flooring dealers will receive free freight on in-stock orders over $5,000.

Terms and Conditions may apply to all promotions.

For more information, visit www.feizy.com.