Nourison Introduces Coastal Plaid and Nature Key designs at The International Surface Event

Sandspoint Coast Plaid in Ivory/Mist

SADDLE BROOK, NJ — Leading floor covering and home accents manufacturer Nourison will release new broadloom collections and designs for 2017 at The International Surface Event on January 18-20 in Las Vegas.

New broadloom introductions include the sophisticated Sands Point Collection in Coastal Plaid, Nature Key and Seacliff designs. The Catalina Collection is made with heavy cable yarns with subtle luster and striation for a look of strong but elegant texture.

The nature-inspired Terrain Collection is loom woven and made of 100% wool in subtle tones. The hand loomed Textureweave Collection features rich colors including teal, bluebell and paprika.

Tundra is from Nourison's Terrain Collection

The hand loomed Textureweave Collection features rich colors including teal (shown above), paprika and bluebell.

Brand new Nourtex collections include Euro in Athens and Paris designs, Maxell in Diamond Striae, Max Texture and Vintage Key designs, and Pointview in Jewelpoint and Wavepoint designs.

Nourison, located at booth 6133 at Surfaces, includes new products and merchandising vehicles for Nourison, Nourtex and Hagaman Carpet.

For more information, visit www.nourison.com.