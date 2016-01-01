Capel Rugs Teams with Famed Designer Anthony Baratta for New Licensed Line

TROY, NC — Adding another powerful name to its steadily growing licensing program, Capel Rugs has forged a new partnership with famed designer Anthony Baratta to develop a new line of exclusive rug designs to be introduced at the October 2017 High Point Market.

“I am thrilled and honored to be partnering with such an iconic, all-American company as Capel Rugs to produce my collection,” said Baratta. “Not only do they have incredible manufacturing capabilities and a flawless reputation for quality, Capel also has the vision and design integrity to create a collection that will truly reflect my aesthetic and stand the test of time.”



Capel Rugs’ showroom has long been one of Baratta’s favorite destinations in High Point, he said. “One of the things I absolutely love about Capel is their braided rugs. These are simply fantastic. They’re American, they’re sporty, they’re colorful — they’re just plain fun.”



Baratta’s initial line for Capel Rugs will include at least four collections covering a range of styles, constructions and price points.



“We’re likely to do some braids, but we’ll also have inventive looks in other types of constructions,” said Cameron Capel, vice president of national accounts. “Look for this collection to include some unexpected elements, since Tony is known for his clever combinations of materials, colors and textures.



“Red and blue are sure to play key roles in the new line’s color palette, since Baratta often incorporates patriotic motifs into his work. Tony loves America, and America loves him. He has a bigger-than-life, contagious enthusiasm that fills any room he enters. We can’t wait to share his creative vision with our dealers — and with our consumers. His designs make you happy, and he’s going to bring a very dynamic energy to the marketplace.”



Known for a uniquely American design aesthetic distinguished by bold colors, ingenious mixes of patterns and scale, and relaxed forms, Baratta founded the interior design firm of Diamond Baratta Design in 1994 with partner Bill Diamond. Together, the two talented designers created a unique creative language that is an eclectic balance between pattern, color, history, luxury and modernity.



In 2012, when Diamond retired, Baratta renamed the firm Anthony Baratta LLC. The next year, he opened Anthony Baratta The Shop in Westhampton Beach, N.Y. The charming showroom features one-of-a-kind furnishings, antiques and accessories as well as custom couture for homes. This upcoming 2017 season Baratta will also offer his Thomasville furnishings in chic bespoke fabrics to round out the mix.



And it was at the April 2016 High Point Market, Baratta launched his first licensed furniture collection with Thomasville Furniture. Marketed as Anthony Baratta for Thomasville, the collection is an updated take on East Coast chic, featuring soft, shapely upholstery and clean-lined wood furnishings with strong nautical, cottage and relaxed resort influences.



“My mission has always been to design pieces for each client that fit their personal style,” Baratta said. “With my new licensed lines with Thomasville, Wildcat Territory bedding and now Capel, I have the opportunity to make my signature looks available to consumers that I may not have the opportunity to work with as individuals.”



The new Anthony Baratta program increases the number of licensed collections in Capel Rugs’ line to six. The company also has highly successful programs with Biltmore, COCOCOZY, Genevieve Gorder, Kevin O’Brien and WILLIAMSBURG.

For more information, visit www.capelrugs.com.