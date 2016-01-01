Congratulations to the 2017 America’s Magnificent Carpets Awards Winners

Rug manufacturers were feted at the 2017 America’s Magnificent Carpets® Awards, held Friday, January 13, during The Atlanta International Area Rug Market® featuring the National Oriental Rug Show. The AMCA is the rug and home industry's signature event, recognizing the newest area rug introductions in a special night of celebration and achievement.

RUG INSIDER congratulates all of the 2017 America’s Magnificent Carpets Awards winners. See the expanded coverage in the upcoming print issue of RUG INSIDER Magazine Spring 2017.

For more information, visit www.americasmart.com.