Wool and Silk Rugs Receives International Carpet Design Award: Best Modern Deluxe

Wool and Silk Rugs winning "Summit" design is a tribute to Mount Everest in the beautiful country of Nepal.

CEDAR GROVE, NJ — Wool & Silk has received for the sixth year in a row the prestigious International Carpet Design Award presented at DOMOTEX in Hannover, Germany. The company's design Summit (shown above) was the winner in the “Best Modern Design Deluxe” category.

For 2017, there were 386 designer pieces from 21 countries submitted to the design competition. Entries are judged on a range of criteria, including design and design concept, material, finish, texture and quality, as well as sustainability and branding. The artist, Erbil Tezcan, was honored at the ceremony Sunday, January 15.

Wool and Silk Rugs founder, Erbil Tezcan receives prestigious International Carpet Design Award

Since its inception in 2005, the International Carpet Design Awards have become recognized as an industry benchmark, celebrating the commitment and innovation of leading carpet producers.

