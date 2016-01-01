RUGINSIDER.com EXCLUSIVE:

Domotex 2017 in Review

by Michael Christie

'Rapture 4' from Zollanvari's Kundan Pure Silk® Collection



The start of every calendar year brings with it opportunities to start fresh and to bring forth new and exciting changes throughout the upcoming year. It also presents rug and carpet buyers with one of the busiest fair seasons of the entire year. From Atlanta, to Las Vegas, to Hannover buyers across the entire market spectrum descend upon these fairs to gauge for themselves the best of what’s new. DOMOTEX 2017, which took place in Hannover, Germany, January 14-17, 2017 once again asserted itself as the preeminent international showplace by presenting some of the best offerings in the world of rugs today. These are some of the standouts.

Without doubt the carpets of Zollanvari and its sister company Zollanvari USA always amaze critics and buyers alike. While not every carpet can impress every buyer, it is Zollanvari’s continued ability to produce a comprehensive selection of carpets - allowing even the most discerning buyer to find a gem - which has earned them an unquestioned reputation. And now, for the second year in a row, Zollanvari took home perhaps the ultimate of the prestigious Carpet Design Awards, the ‘Best Liked by Visitors’ for ‘Rapture 4’ from their Kundan Pure Silk® Collection.

Buyer Christiane Millinger and Zollanvari's Sanjay Pursuit at Zollanvari

Also for the second year in a row, New York’s Rug & Kilim took home a Carpet Design Award, this time in the newly minted ‘Best Flatweave’ category for their ‘Scandinavian Flatweave’, a lusciously textural and uncharacteristically thick piece which further cements the carpet market’s appreciation for design less ordinary.



Scandinavian Flatweave from Rug & Kilim

Considered by many as a benchmark award signifying what amounts to ‘the best’ of the industry in any given year, the Carpet Design Awards recognize those DOMOTEX exhibitors whose work tends to guide the market. Since 2012 one company has continuously been on trend with 2017 as no exception. Wool and Silk took home their seventh trophy in six years by winning ‘Best Modern Design Deluxe’ with their Nepali made ‘Summit’ carpet inspired by Erbil Tezcan’s love of climbing and dream of viewing the Himalayas from Mount Everest.

'Summit' from Wool and Silk

While the Carpet Design Awards may be the glitzy highlight of DOMOTEX, so much more awaits buyers as they peruse the halls of exhibitors. Prominent female carpet designers Carol Sebert of Canada’s Creative Matters and Bonnie Sutton of the United Kingdom’s Knots Rugs each showcased colorful, artful carpets tailored to the contemporary market, while Knots further impressed with their re-interpretations of antique traditional carpets in the ‘17th Century Classic’ and ‘17th Century Modern’ Collections.

Carol Sebert from Creative Matters and Bonnie of Knots Rugs

Re-interpreting classic design is a also a hallmark of Hossein Rezvani’s Iranian made ‘21st Century Persian Carpets.’ Striking colorations paired with abstract interpretations of long familiar designs such as Heriz and Qum bring a degree of freshness to the notion of a ‘Persian Carpet’ while his use of top quality materials and craftsmanship retains the provenance one expects to find in such exquisite carpets.



Hossein Rezvani presents his collection to a tour group during DOMOTEX

Another impressive collection was the entirety of Battilossi’s offerings. This was the debut appearance of Battilossi at DOMOTEX and based on feedback we received from none other than Maurizio Battilossi himself, the collection is very well regarded amongst buyers. This follows the successful launch of the collection last fall during New York’s ‘The Rug Show’ during which Battilossi exhibited with Lapchi who incidentally handles all North American distribution of the line.

17th Century Classic 'Polonaise Number 5' from Knots Rugs

No mention of DOMOTEX is complete of course without a nod to the now even more colorful work of Jürgen Dahlmanns at Rug Star. Though he also introduced his new tufted line last fall during ‘The Rug Show’ it wasn’t until this installment of DOMOTEX that he chose to pull out all the stops and present the latest incarnation of his tufted work, this time in an over the top, almost candy-store like explosion of color and texture. Expertly made and perfectly finished the tufted work of Mr. Dahlmanns rounds out his already extensive offerings allowing his well established brand to mature into a place of prominence, now able to meet consumer demands across multiple price points and performance requirements.



Detail image of Rug Star's new Tufted Quality

Though price increases are often lamented by virtually every dealer we speak with, values remain to be found even in new and innovative carpets. Kirkit from Istanbul introduced a new line of over-dyed patchwork carpets, which despite utilizing those well established techniques, remained fresh and new because of their use of rag rugs as a base material. Typically, though not always made of cotton, it is the occasional rogue material and color that give these carpets their appeal. Casual by nature, the carpets can be dressed up or down as the interior space warrants. All in all, this was one of the most noteworthy pieces of DOMOTEX bringing quality design to the market at a very reasonable price.

Rag Rug Patchwork from Kirkit

Buyers decide which Ariana Carpet to Purchase

Another perennial favourite of course is Ariana who always manages to attract a seemingly constant flow of top notch buyers from across the globe who are looking for those extra special, buy it now or it may be gone later pieces. Much the same can be said for Art Resources who garnered two carpets in the finals of the Carpet Design Awards this year, though they did not take home any prizes. Jack Simantob said of the accolade ‘It’s an honour to have our carpets in the awards whether we win or not.’

Jack Simantob working the crowd of buyers at Art Resources

Of final note is the work of Jaipur who, like many of the noteworthy mentions, were finalists and winners in the Carpet Design Awards. ‘Asthai' from their 'Unstring by Kavi' Collection won ‘Best Modern Collection’ bringing into question the role separate importers play in the continually flattening carpet market. If good design such as this is to be recognized, then the many astute buyers we saw at Jaipur’s booth during the show are certainly taking note.

'Asthai' from Jaipur's 'Unstring by Kavi' Collection

No gathering of rug and carpet dealers would be complete however without minor complaints and grievance airings. Attend any fair or speak with colleagues and indubitably a topic of late would be that of the ever changing market. The former regimented structure of exporter/producer, importer/wholesaler, showroom/retailer continues to evolve with parties at all levels lamenting its supposed demise. In response, and simply as a requirement of adapting to the times DOMOTEX announced a massive reorganization for the 2018 fair. Without going into tedious Germanic detail, the take away message is that designer and brand oriented companies such as those we’ve mentioned herein will be grouped along with other brand conscious and stylish companies in one hall, whereas the bulk of handmade will be grouped together in a disparate non-conjoined hall. The goal is to draw a more clear distinction between upmarket designer carpets and the more commodity-oriented products offered across the fair. Regardless, it is an exciting change that seeks to address many of the issues raised by exhibitors past and present.

All the Winners of the 2017 DOMOTEX Carpet Design Awards

With three massive halls of handmade and another three of machinemade it is all but impossible to mention everything of note at DOMOTEX. These were the notable standouts in what has become a very mature, and to listen to some of the exhibitors, overcrowded somewhat homogenous marketplace. While walking the show exhibitors and buyers alike stop to ask me, ‘What is the market like?’ or ‘What is selling?’ or ‘What do you like?’ In truth there is a degree of tedious refrain in each answer best summed up by saying: ‘The fair was good for those who had great looking and on trend carpets to sell, and not so good for those who did not.’ As DOMOTEX changes format for 2018 we look forward to the excitement and creative energy new environments can bring.