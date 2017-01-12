The ORIA Announces Election of New Officers

ORIA Officers from left to right:

Hari Tummala, Secretary – Kami Navid, Vice President – David Harounian, Past President – Reza Momeni, Out Going President – Lucille Laufer, Executive Director – Ramin Kalaty, President (Absent from photo: Behrooz Hakimian, Treasurer)

TENAFLY, NJ — On January 12, 2017, The Oriental Rug Importers Association held its annual meeting at Americasmart-Atlanta. The General Membership elected the following officers:

President: Ramin Kalaty, (Kalaty)

Vice President: Kami Navid, (Jaunty)

Secretary: Hari Tummala, (KAS)

Treasurer: Behrooz Hakimian, (Woven Concepts)

The meeting was topped off by a presentation made to out-going President Mr. Reza Momeni. ORIA Executive Director Lucille Laufer and incoming President Mr. Ramin Kalaty presented Mr. Momeni “The ORIA Presidents’ Plaque” to recognize and thank him for his service to this Association for the past three years.

The Oriental Rug Importers Association (ORIA) is a national trade association formed in 1958 to foster ethical business practices and promote the best interests of the Oriental Rug Trade in the United States and in countries that produce Oriental rugs.

In recent years, ORIA membership has grown to include area rug importers and manufacturers. ORIA membership consists of over 65 leading U.S. based importers, wholesalers and manufacturers of area rugs and oriental carpets whose products sell at retail in all of the 50 states.

ORIA member firms have products from virtually every carpet sourcing country including India, Pakistan, China, Nepal, Tibet, Turkey, Romania and Iran. For more information, visit www.oria.org.