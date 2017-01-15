Jaipur Rugs’ ‘Unstring’ Wins Carpet Design Awards 2017

NORCROSS, GA — Jaipur Rugs' brand new collection ‘Unstring’ by designer Kavi was named winner for Best Modern Collection 2017 at the recent Carpet Design Awards, held at DOMOTEX in Hannover, Germany. The award is regarded to be "Oscars" of international carpet avant-garde.

‘Unstring’ by Kavi emerged as a winner from over 386 entries from 21 countries across the globe at CDA award ceremony January 15, 2017. Rugs were chosen for outstanding design, quality and craftsmanship by internationally renowned jury members.

“It is indeed a great start to a new year,” says Designer Kavi (Kavita Chaudhary, Design Director - Jaipur Rugs). “The designs of Unstring are born from spontaneous explorations of different processes such as weaving, stitching, and embroidering and so on. Each artwork has a unique rhythm woven into it,” she explains.

Kavita Chaudhary, Design Director - Jaipur Rugs

The award-winning collection in itself is a style statement for any living space. Described as a play of a million colored threads, the 'Unstring' celebrates human experience within design and different weaving processes. The resultant is a rhythmic artwork played upon the chords of warp and weft of a loom. Each rug in the collection has been created by hand weaving nearly 200,000 asymmetric knots with the finest hand-carded, hand-spun wool and bamboo silk in every square meter.

'Aber' from the Award Winning Unstring Collection by Kavi

For more information, visit www.jaipurrugsco.com.