Industry Veteran Janice Lassiter Joins IMC

HIGH POINT, NC – International Market Centers (IMC) today announced that home furnishings industry veteran Janice Lassiter will join the company as Director of Home Décor Leasing. Lassiter will be based in the High Point corporate offices, reporting to Julie Messner, Senior Vice President of Furniture and Home Décor Leasing.

Lassiter brings nearly 30 years of experience to her new role, serving as publisher of Home Accents Today since 2013, where she drove double-digit revenue growth and expanded digital sales by 24%, among other accomplishments. Prior to her role as publisher, Lassiter served as associate publisher for Home Accents Today and held numerous leadership roles in sales and publishing. A member of the Accessories Resource Team, she sits on the Board of Directors and Membership Committee and has received numerous industry awards and accolades throughout her career.

“Janice is a consummate professional with a proven track record of working with customers to understand and support their business needs,” said Julie Messner, Senior Vice President of Home Furnishings for IMC. “Adept at establishing and growing relationships throughout the industry, her consultative approach is authentic and wholly consistent with IMC's commitment to collaboration and partnership. We are thrilled to have her on our team.”



Lassiter joins the new, unified home furnishings business unit announced in January 2017, which includes all furniture, accessory, casual and bedding accounts across IMC campuses in High Point and Las Vegas (For more information: http://www.lasvegasmarket.com/imc-announces-a-realignment-of-sales-and-marketing-teams). Lassiter starts February 15, 2017.