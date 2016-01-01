Accent on Design® Award Winners Announced at NY NOW® Winter 2017 Market

NEW YORK, NY — NY NOW®, the Market for Home, Lifestyle + Gift, announced the winners of the Accent on Design® Awards. This awards program recognizes product design excellence, innovation and creativity among NY NOW’s Accent on Design exhibitors, a juried collection of contemporary designers and their products displayed at New York City’s Jacob K. Javits Convention Center during the recent Winter Market.

The winter 2017 Accent on Design Award winners are:

Overall Excellence: Barebones Living (Booth #3921) - Founded in 2012 from a desire to do good, Barebones Living is a purpose-driven organization that leverages it product, profits, expertise, and experience to do good in meaningful and impactful ways.

Best Collection - Softgoods: Wallace Sewell (Booth #4050) - Recognized for its unique textile designs, colors and patterns, Wallace Sewell was established in 1992 and showcases a diverse portfolio of woven products that exude excellence and originality.

Material Innovation and Product Execution: vacavaliente LLC (Booth #3840) - From product to packaging, vacavaliente is a premium design company that trades in 45 countries and specializes in recycled leather, delivering goods that are creative, fun and functional.

Best Booth Design: Taschen (Booth #4036) - Continuously reinventing its display presence at each market, Tashen is a publisher of books on art, architecture, design and more with store locations across Europe and the United States.

“The Accent on Design Awards recognize those companies and products that stand out in a group of amazingly creative and innovative brands,” said Randi Mohr, NY NOW Show Director and Vice President, Emerald Expositions. “We’re thrilled to congratulate all of our winners, as their products are the perfect representation of what Accent on Design stands for and we look forward to seeing what they deliver in the future!”

For nearly 30 years, Accent on Design has been the industry’s definitive resource for design-led home and lifestyle merchandise. Presented as part of NY NOW’s HOME Collection, Accent on Design’s 150+ contemporary designers are culled through a set of juried acceptance criteria including: originality, creativity and authentic product design; new and innovative use of materials; products which address and solve problems; consistent and continuous new product creations; a focus on contemporary design; and functionality.

For more information, visit www.nynow.com.