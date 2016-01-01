Oriental Weavers Names Tammy Washburn as its new Vice President of Sales – West Region/Specialty Accounts

DALTON, GA – Oriental Weavers has promoted Tammy Washburn as its new Vice President of Sales – West Region/Specialty Accounts. In her new role, Washburn will be responsible for overseeing and managing the growth of sales in Oriental Weavers’ west region, as well as select specialty accounts. Washburn has been with the company for over 11 years serving as sales representative in the Northern California and Midwest territories. Prior to joining Oriental Weavers, Washburn served as Sales Manager for Thompson Designs.

With over 20 years of strong business management and sales experience, Washburn will offer leadership to her team that will contribute to driving sales within the west region as well as select specialty accounts. Washburn will be able to identify retail opportunities while being truly customer focused.

“We are thrilled to have Tammy as part of the management team. The sales knowledge and passion for rugs she continues to bring will play a key role in the future growth,” said Jonathan Witt, Senior Vice President of Oriental Weavers. “Tammy has proven invaluable to the company over the years and we’re excited to watch her further develop our relationships on the west coast and with select national furniture retailers.”

Oriental Weavers has named Doug and David Berry territory sales representatives in the Central Region to cover Northern Illinois and Wisconsin to replace Washburn. Combining for over 40 years of sales experience in the home furnishings industry in the Midwest, the Berry Brothers will be responsible for developing new business and managing sales to existing dealers who carry Oriental Weavers’ rugs.

"We are excited to welcome Doug and David Berry to the Central Region. Their home furnishings sales experience will serve as a great asset to our company and they are a great fit for Oriental Weavers,” said Butch Rives, Regional Vice President – Central Region.

Replacing Washburn in Southern Illinois and St. Louis, Missouri will be Amy Schloot. Schloot is currently the territory sales representative for Indiana and Michigan and been with Oriental Weavers for over five years.

For more information, visit www.owrugs.com.