New Designer Seminar Series Makes Its Debut at 200 North Hamilton

Candice Olson Headlines Nine Free CEU-Accredited Seminars

High Point, NC – The three-building complex known as Hamilton, located in the heart of the Hamilton Wrenn design district, is debuting a free designer seminar series for the Spring High Point Market, April 22-26, 2017. Headlined by the iconic designer Candice Olson, the seminars will be held in a gorgeous new venue at 200 North Hamilton, in partnership with Alden Parkes, that will also include a lounge where buyers can relax and recharge in between their appointments. Lunch will be served daily and refreshments will be served at every seminar.

“Hamilton, which includes 200, 320, and 330 North Hamilton, is an essential design destination at High Point Market that offers runway-worthy goods for the home,” says Julie Messner, Senior Vice President of Furniture and Home Décor Leasing for International Market Centers (IMC). “This market, 200 Hamilton will also be the site for CEU-accredited seminars to help educate buyers and grow their businesses, making it an even more important stop for marketgoers.”

While in the Hamilton Wrenn district, attendees can explore the many resources including newcomer Palatial Furniture and returning exhibitor Artistica as well as new collections from Alden Parkes, Councill Furniture, French Accents, Resource Décor, Stanley and more.

The nine free CEU-accredited seminars include:

April 21, 1pm – Colormix 2017 Color Forecast with Sherwin-Williams . This course will take the participant on a visual journey with stimulating imagery, factual statistics and perceptive research that supports the 2017 forecast for color and design trends. (.1 CEU)

. This course will take the participant on a visual journey with stimulating imagery, factual statistics and perceptive research that supports the 2017 forecast for color and design trends. (.1 CEU) April 21, 4pm – Photographing Your Beautiful Spaces by expert interiors photographer Bert VanderVeen . VanderVeen Photographer’s Bert VanderVeen explains the ins-and-outs of hiring the right photographer, how to get what you need from your photographer, and how to make your projects’ photos magazine-worthy. (.1 CEU)

. VanderVeen Photographer’s Bert VanderVeen explains the ins-and-outs of hiring the right photographer, how to get what you need from your photographer, and how to make your projects’ photos magazine-worthy. (.1 CEU) April 22, 1pm – 2017 Color, Material, and Surface Trends by color marketing guru Kathy Andersson . She will provide expert insight on color choices, surface applications, and materials influencing tomorrow’s consumers, as well as costly pitfalls to avoid when making design decisions. (.1 CEU)

. She will provide expert insight on color choices, surface applications, and materials influencing tomorrow’s consumers, as well as costly pitfalls to avoid when making design decisions. (.1 CEU) April 22, 4pm – Furniture Development: And Insiders Look from Inspiration to Creation by product developer and interior designer Suzanne Kreiser . An informative “behind the scenes” look into today’s furniture development trends and inspirations, and how the perfect blend of materials, colors, and textures are chosen to create these masterpieces. (.1 CEU)

. An informative “behind the scenes” look into today’s furniture development trends and inspirations, and how the perfect blend of materials, colors, and textures are chosen to create these masterpieces. (.1 CEU) April 23, 11am – The Art of Wallcoverings: A Discussion with Candice Olson . Incorporating all aspects of using the luxury of wallcoverings to enhance, and ultimately elevate spaces and your bottom line, will be discussed in this broad ranging seminar with one of America’s favorite designers, Candice Olson. (.1 CEUs)

. Incorporating all aspects of using the luxury of wallcoverings to enhance, and ultimately elevate spaces and your bottom line, will be discussed in this broad ranging seminar with one of America’s favorite designers, Candice Olson. (.1 CEUs) April 23, 1pm – Passion for Leather: Use Leather with Confidence in Your Design Projects by designer Corey Damon Jenkins, and Leathercraft’s David Sigmon and Tara Boyd . An informative seminar about the role of leather in today’s marketplaces and the advantages of using leather for home interiors, as well as specifying the correct type of leather based on environmental factors and performance needs. (.1 CEU)

. An informative seminar about the role of leather in today’s marketplaces and the advantages of using leather for home interiors, as well as specifying the correct type of leather based on environmental factors and performance needs. (.1 CEU) April 24, 9am – How to Grow Your Business with Self-Publishing by interior designer and retail store owner Shay Geyer . Shay will discuss how you can turn your brand into a household name with your own magazine instead of battling for limited features in trade publications. (.1 CEU)

. Shay will discuss how you can turn your brand into a household name with your own magazine instead of battling for limited features in trade publications. (.1 CEU) April 24, 4pm – Design Freedom & Flexibility: Using Performance Fabrics for Your Design Projects by Valdese Weavers’ Blake Lindsey . An informative seminar about the versatility of using performance fabrics for your interior design projects and how they can keep your designs looking beautiful, fresh, and clean for years to come. (.1 CEU)

. An informative seminar about the versatility of using performance fabrics for your interior design projects and how they can keep your designs looking beautiful, fresh, and clean for years to come. (.1 CEU) April 25, 1pm - Trends, Takeaways and Insights from Spring High Point Market by Cindy Hodnett, Editor in Chief, Designers Today and Upholstery+Style Editor, Furniture Today. Get a recap of product & color trends, consumer influences on new product lines and market takeaways you might have missed.

All of the seminars are co-sponsored by IMC-DesignOnHPMkt and Alden Parkes.

While in the Hamilton-Wrenn design district, enjoy hospitality daily, compliments of IMC-DesignOnHPMkt including: Gourmet Coffee 8am-5pm in the 3rd floor café and Afternoon Bars from 4-6pm at 200 N Hamilton. In addition, a new al fresco gathering space is now available in the Courtyard of 200 N Hamilton with a patio area featuring seating provided by Woodard Furniture and food trucks daily during lunch.

IMC will be hosting a Sunday Social from 4-6pm in the courtyard Sunday evening for market goers including live music & drinks. A food truck will also be available during that time offering food for purchase.

