New Designer Seminar Series Makes Its Debut at 200 North Hamilton

High Point, NC – The three-building complex known as Hamilton, located in the heart of the Hamilton Wrenn design district, is debuting a free designer seminar series for the Spring High Point Market, April 22-26, 2017. Headlined by the iconic designer Candice Olson, the seminars will be held in a gorgeous new venue at 200 North Hamilton, in partnership with Alden Parkes, that will also include a lounge where buyers can relax and recharge in between their appointments. Lunch will be served daily and refreshments will be served at every seminar.
“Hamilton, which includes 200, 320, and 330 North Hamilton, is an essential design destination at High Point Market that offers runway-worthy goods for the home,” says Julie Messner, Senior Vice President of Furniture and Home Décor Leasing for International Market Centers (IMC). “This market, 200 Hamilton will also be the site for CEU-accredited seminars to help educate buyers and grow their businesses, making it an even more important stop for marketgoers.”
While in the Hamilton Wrenn district, attendees can explore the many resources including newcomer Palatial Furniture and returning exhibitor Artistica as well as new collections from Alden Parkes, Councill Furniture, French Accents, Resource Décor, Stanley and more.
The nine free CEU-accredited seminars include:
All of the seminars are co-sponsored by IMC-DesignOnHPMkt and Alden Parkes.
While in the Hamilton-Wrenn design district, enjoy hospitality daily, compliments of IMC-DesignOnHPMkt including: Gourmet Coffee 8am-5pm in the 3rd floor café and Afternoon Bars from 4-6pm at 200 N Hamilton. In addition, a new al fresco gathering space is now available in the Courtyard of 200 N Hamilton with a patio area featuring seating provided by Woodard Furniture and food trucks daily during lunch.
IMC will be hosting a Sunday Social from 4-6pm in the courtyard Sunday evening for market goers including live music & drinks. A food truck will also be available during that time offering food for purchase.
Spring High Point Market runs from Saturday, April 22 – Wednesday, April 26. Showroom hours are 8am-7pm Saturday-Tuesday; and 8am-5pm on Wednesday.
