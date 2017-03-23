Doris Leslie Blau Gallery Presents Unique Color Theory Show with Colorist Donald Kaufman and Designer Carey Maloney

Luxury rug purveyor Doris Leslie Blau Gallery will host a rare and compelling dialogue about the use of hue in physical space, combining its exquisite carpets with Donald Kaufman's custom colors to illustrate new ways of approaching interior design

March 23, 2017 - Nader Bolour, owner of Doris Leslie Blau Gallery, the preeminent dealer of fine antique, vintage and contemporary rugs, will be hosting a unique Color Theory Show in May at 306 East 61st Street. A special opening reception on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, from 5 to 8 p.m., will celebrate the use of color in design schemes.

"Einstein famously said that creativity is intelligence having fun," said Nader Bolour. "Our reception will showcase the eleven colors across the spectrum most used in rugs and capture the magic that happens when a select group of preeminent rugs is viewed through an evolving color prism."

According to Bolour, guests will each have an opportunity to try their hand at creating pleasing tonal juxtapositions.

"Color is back in a big way," commented Bolour, adding, "the Color Theory Show will graphically demonstrate how different color pairings can create entirely different effects." Bolour added that the curated show is supported with a coffee table book which each guest will receive.

Centerpiece of the evening cocktail party will be a conversation between Donald Kaufman and designer Carey Maloney of M(Group). The two men will discuss the characteristic of carpet color versus paint color, how the color of a room relates to the color of a carpet and where tonal depth in carpets comes from.

Jennifer Post, Marshall Watson and Bunny Williams are among those expected to attend.

For more information, visit:

www.dorisleslieblau.com

www.facebook.com/DorisLeslieBlauRugs

www.pinterest.com/dorisleslieblau