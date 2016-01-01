ART + IDS to Produce Second Full House Block Party in High Point

Block party to be hosted by Eleven (11) ART Vendors

Charlotte, NC – ART, the creative home furnishings network, and IDS, Interior Design Society invites their member buyers and all market buyers to their Full House Block Party on Saturday, April 22 from 3 to 6:30 pm in the IHFC Second Floor. Eleven (11) ART vendors are the hosts: Phillips Collection C-202, Paragon & Propac C-203/W-243, Fine Art Lamps C-229, TreeMasters C-263, Couture Lamps G-263, KAS Rugs G-270, Global Views D-220, Lili Alessandra H-220, RFA Décor H-223 and Howard Elliott H-224.

It’s called Full House Block Party because we’re playing Poker. Buyers and interior designers will be eligible to win an Amazon Echo by picking up a different color playing card in each host’s showroom and turn in their resulting “hand” by 6:30 pm at the Block Party collection station located at the Commerce Wing elevators or with a participating vendor- the best five-card poker hand wins!





For more information on ART™, please visit www.whyjoinart.org or call 704-376-4278. For more information on IDS, please visit www.interiordesignsociety.org or call 336-884-4437.