Loloi’s 2017 Catalog Features Both New and Current Rug Collections

DALLAS, TX — Loloi has just released its 2017 catalog, featuring more than 600 pages brimming with product photography and descriptions, rug care information, and striking images of room settings that illustrate how Loloi rugs bring rooms to life. The 2017 catalog is available in print form, and is also online at http://www.loloirugs.com/resources/catalogs.



The catalog includes all running collections of rugs, including the newest styles and popular existing lines. Beautifully designed, Loloi’s new catalog will provide an inspiring resource for retailers and interior decorators alike. In addition to full descriptions and vivid photography, the annual catalog includes tips for cleaning, a dealer FAQ and information on Loloi’s sample rack display.



“The 2017 Catalog puts 139 rug collections at your fingertips and entices you with detailed close-ups that show texture and dramatic room scenes that inspire ideas,” said Cyrus Loloi, principal. “The catalog includes multiple photographs for almost every collection Loloi offers, all bound within a thick, dramatic cover and printed on premium paper, creating a tactile and visual experience that reflects the quality and innovation of the Loloi collection.”



In previous years, Loloi’s catalog has been the recipient of the American Inhouse Design Award in the “Best Catalog” category, which recognizes outstanding work by in-house designers. “We continue to print the catalog because it has proven to be an engaging resource for designers, retailers and consumers alike,” added Loloi. “It’s another way Loloi is able to showcase the designers, styles and traditions that make the Loloi collection so special.”



For more information, visit: www.loloirugs.com; call (866) 362-1424.