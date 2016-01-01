On the Move: Harounian Rugs International

David Harounian (center) with Lee Harounian (left), Greg Jordt, and Bobby Shamsian

NEW YORK, NY — Harounian Rugs International, HRI, has been busy the past few months as it relocated not one, but two showrooms to better position the firm for continued growth. The first last winter saw the venerable firm move its Manhattan Showroom to 104 West 29th Street, New York; while the second, a move of its High Point Showroom to a larger space, will be complete in time for this month’s High Point Market, April 22-26, 2017.

In an era when rising rents have forced many rug dealers to leave Manhattan, HRI has chosen to remain in the city in order to preserve "long-held relationships with major NY Design Firms and key players in the Textile District," according to their press release. Further, the new larger facility will give HRI much needed space to better service their years long double digit growth and affords them the ability to craft a beautiful new showroom and working studio catering to their tagline: Creativity at Work.

"It is through the close ties we have developed over the past 50 years with the major design firms and home furnishing fabric suppliers in the City that we are able to continue to be 'on trend' in color and design in the product development of all of our hand knotted rugs," Greg Jordt, Executive Vice President, stated.

The HRI Team in Vegas (from left) David John Appelt, Lynn Edmeyer,

Darcy Forman, Lee Harounian, Diana Samuels, Greg Jordt,

Bobby Shamsian and Deo Jugmohan.

The new High Point Showroom, located on the 4th floor in the Hamilton wing of the IHFC building, space H-407, on the other hand is poised to provide tremendous exposure to designers for the company's new expanding collections of transitional carpets, which has been their predominant growth category over the past two years.

"When we got the opportunity to move our showroom to a space that was larger and has a much better exposure on a high traffic Hamilton floor, we did not hesitate to make the move," said Lee Harounian, President, of HRI.

David Harounian added, ‘New location, new showroom, new High Point Showroom. New and more comprehensive production to satisfy every discriminating taste and price point."

Design shown above: Rosewood RO-1276 Beige - Light Blue

Evoke EV-58 Grey follows HRI's on trend styling

"We know we are on trend, based on the success of our 2016 color promotions, 'We've Got the Blues and We have more than 50 Shades of Grey," said Mr. Jordt. "Transitional and textural looks will still be a strong design trend at the High Point Market, with blues and greys continuing to be the most popular colors."

See HRI in the new High Point Showroom H-407. For more information visit www.hrirugs.com.