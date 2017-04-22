Surya to Host Elle Decor Virtual Reality Experience in High Point

Immersive 360-degree experience will allow showroom visitors to step into the Parisian Lifestyle.

CARTERSVILLE, GA — For the first time since the magazine’s creation in 1987, ELLE DECOR will launch a full home décor collection at High Point Market, the largest furnishings industry market in the world, from April 22-26, 2017. The collection includes product categories such as furniture, rugs, textiles (blankets, throws, quilts), pillows, tabletop accents, and more.

Designed to reflect the brand's Parisian roots, the collection artfully merges the elegance of Paris city life with touches of femininity, modernity and unexpected elements to deliver trend-forward looks for a wide range of lifestyles.

"The ELLE brand is focused on the Parisian lifestyle and customers who are confident, informed, independent, and authentic," said Samantha Scragg, product manager for ELLE Licensing. "The collections designed in partnership with Surya, Li & Fung, Crest Mills, Home Dynamix, and Jay Companies incorporate these attributes into beautiful, statement-making lifestyle products that honor the tradition of classic, French elegance, while bringing a modern day twist."

Surya’s D’Orsay, Lina, Intermezzo, and Reda rug and pillow collections for ELLE DECOR feature an eclectic mix of updated traditional designs with vintage appeal; chic, uptown styles and modern, geometric looks in a range of palettes - from softly muted pastels and sophisticated neutrals to cheerful, bright hues.

“The Surya team has great admiration for the ELLE DECOR brand and its influence on the home design and fashion industries,” said Satya Tiwari, president of Surya. “This collaboration is certain to attract the attention of customers who are looking to evoke a sense of luxury and glamour in their projects and homes, yet they will have options that will not exhaust their design budgets.”

ELLE DECOR has always been an endless source of ideas and inspiration, always one step ahead of fashion and trends. To launch the collection, the brand is using the latest technology available to provide a unique experience.

“We wanted to go beyond the classic showroom model and create a dynamic experience allowing people to feel the brand and the products in a more immersive way,” said Eva Platini-Hernandez, senior marketing manager at ELLE Licensing. “It is a complete re-thinking of storytelling and art. Since the Parisian Lifestyle is in our DNA, we wanted to introduce the collection in context, inside an authentic Parisian apartment, without having to move from High Point.”

Virtual Reality gear will be available in the official ELLE DECOR showroom hosted by L&F Products and in Surya’s showroom, Showplace 4100, from April 22-26, 2017 during show hours. To learn more about the collection and live experience, visit www.elleboutique.com/elledecor after April 22, 2017.

For more information, visit www.surya.com.