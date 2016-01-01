Feizy Introduces Stunning New Collections at High Point Spring Market

Designs shown are from Bermuda and Emerson Collections

DALLAS, TX – Feizy will unveil a broad array of new collections and exciting promotions at High Point Spring Market April 22 through 26, 2017.



“We’ve worked hard to make the Feizy showroom a destination for designers at High Point, and this spring is no exception,” said Cameron Feizy, Principal. “The collections we’re introducing this market are project-inspired, developed to give our designer partners an array of designs that deliver textural interest and on-trend patterns.”



Feizy is adding to its deep inventory of museum-quality, fine rugs with new hand-knotted collections and other quality constructions with the addition of the following collections.



Bermuda

The eco-friendly designs of the Feizy Bermuda Collection are the perfect complement to enhance your organic style. A hand-woven patchwork of 100% jute pile, Bermuda adds exquisite texture and dimension to any indoor space. With a slight sheen, the thoughtful geometric patterns on each rug are tastefully expressed using versatile grey and beige palettes mixed with rich tones of blue, red and brown.



Emerson

From traditional, floral-inspired designs to contemporary, modern patterns, the Feizy Emerson collection fascinates with compelling beauty and intrigue. Developed with a unique creel featuring 16 colors, Emerson designs seduce with rich earth tones and saturated accent colors. Masterfully power-loomed, these sumptuous designs are not only crafted for style, but with durability for high traffic and resistance to stains and water.

Designs shown are from Hammond and Imalla Collections

Hammond

Inspired by the artistry of antique rugs found in European palaces in the 17th and 18th centuries, the Feizy Hammond collection astonishes with illustrious patterns. Versatile palettes of cream and taupe are infused with rich space-dyed color to emphasize the intricate details in each design and highlight its gorgeous abrash effect. Cross-woven polyester yarns further highlight the ultra-fine and soft, luxurious feel of these masterpieces.



Imalla

The vibrant and spirited designs of the Feizy Imalla Collection are guaranteed to be instant conversation starters in any room. Expertly balanced, the rich natural tones and pops of vivacious color emphasize the ornamental patterns of each Imalla design. Hand-tufting with 100% space-dyed wool yields a unique color effect, further highlighting the intricate design details of every rug.

Designs shown are from Saphir Mira and Waldor Collections

Saphir Mira

From classic and geometric patterns to transcendent artistry, the Saphir Mira Collection boasts a variety of design options to complete your style space. Saphir Mira is crafted with chenille, using on-trend colorways like pure white, blush and a deep lagoon teal accompanied with a clean, pure white viscose pile. These power-loomed designs flaunt a crisp, high-low effect that draw the eye for a closer look at the dynamic sheen and compelling beauty.



Waldor

Designed with a delicate palette and subtle sheen, the Feizy Waldor Collection impresses with a captivating aesthetic for any space. Using versatile colorways featuring taupe, birch, grey and sterling, the dynamic high-low finishes in each rug accentuate the compelling patterns. Power loomed with a polypropylene blend, the Waldor Collection boasts a luxurious sheen and feel without excessive maintenance, making it an easy choice for your dream design.



MARKET PROMOTIONS

As artisans supporting artists, Feizy is committed to helping designers grow their business. Compelling new promotions rolling out for High Point Spring Market allow designers to leverage valuable rewards, exclusive pricing and more. Promotions valid 4/22/17 through 4/27/17.



New and existing designers receive 20% discount for Fine & OAK products. Cannot be combined with other promotions.

10% off in-stock orders more than $5,000 and 20% off in-stock orders more than $10,000. Cannot be combined with other promotions.

VIP Exhibition/Moving Sale - After more than 20 years in the Dallas Design District, Feizy recently relocated to a larger facility. In celebration of the company’s growth and new location, Feizy unlocked a treasure trove of unique one of a kind rugs, plus fine and lifestyles collections for an unprecedented buying event. The sale ends in Dallas on 4/9, and Feizy is bringing the collective designs and extending the deals for HPMKT.

For more information, visit www.feizy.com.