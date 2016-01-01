Label STEP appoints Honorary Ambassador

By Michael Christie

Label STEP is the Swiss-based international non-profit working to improve the lives of weavers and workers in the handmade carpet sector in all major rug and carpet weaving countries. Since 1995 they have endeavored for the betterment of the carpet industry through a whole approach that recognizes no single issue as the root of the challenges facing the handmade carpet industry. It is through the honorary appointment of Carol Sebert, President of Creative Matters and Label STEP licensee since 2011, as Ambassador that the non-profit is seeking to further raise awareness of the complexity of the issues facing the industry.



Carol Sebert, President of Creative Matters, and now

Honorary Ambassador of Label STEP.

– Image courtesy of Creative Matters.

"This appointment reflects our appreciation of Carol’s longstanding support for STEP and her firm’s ongoing commitment to fair trade practices within the carpet industry. It also formalizes the important voluntary role she will continue to play with STEP as we seek to increase international awareness of our work in Southeast Asia, Afghanistan and Turkey," said Reto Aschwanden, Managing Director of Label STEP. "As a STEP Ambassador, Ms. Sebert will draw on her industry knowledge, professional network and enthusiasm for ethical production to further STEP’s mission and raise awareness among North American designers, architects and consumers."

"In order to truly improve the lives and working conditions for the weavers in Nepal (along with the other countries Label STEP works in—Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran and India [and Turkey]) a comprehensive awareness campaign was introduced in 2016," stated Ms. Sebert when reached for comment by RUG INSIDER. "This is brought to the weavers through a series of five interactive workshops which cover topics from health and hygiene issues, through to savings and having a bank account on to rights and discrimination."

Creative Matters has long worked in Nepal and Carol estimates she has visited the country over twenty times on various quality control and product development inspections, yet it was on her most recent visit she witnessed first hand the field work associated with Label STEP’s outreach programs.

"My recent visit included one of these workshops and the weavers and their families were truly engaged and appreciated the learning opportunity," said Carol. "Important information is imparted through a fun and interactive method… which had us all laughing—and I don’t speak Nepali!"



Label STEP field staff providing a ‘Health and Hygiene’

presentation to a group of weavers in Kathmandu, Nepal.

– Image courtesy of Michael Christie.

Last autumn I had the opportunity to visit first hand with Label STEP in Nepal and attended an outreach program similar to the one Ms. Sebert witnessed, specifically on health and hygiene. The experience revealed the complexities of working in a developing country such as Nepal. Simple things taken for granted here in the West such as plugging in a projector for the presentation become thirty-minute affairs as electricity is run from an adjoining room. Small simple things compounded into larger, amplified by working in countries not exactly known for their political or social stability. These are the conditions under which Label STEP works to improve the lives of workers, which is really to say people, and it is commendable to say the least. Awareness campaigns such as the volunteer work Ms. Sebert will continue to do for Label STEP on behalf of carpet weavers can only help as the industry continues to adapt and develop in these ever changing times.