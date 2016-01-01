Capel Rugs Offering 20% Discount on April Market Introductions

Company Also Holding ‘Balloon Pop’ Cash Giveaway as Part of 100th Anniversary Celebration

Left to Right: Metropolis Victoria in indigo, Clara in truffle and Beckett Diamond in amber

TROY, N.C. — Capel Rugs will offer two special promotions during the upcoming April High Point Market, which runs from April 22 to 26, to reward retailers for orders placed during the show at Historic Market Square, Space 112.

With the purchase of three or more new rugs sized 5’ x 8’ or larger, retailers, designers and other buyers will receive a 20% discount. In addition, customers placing a qualifying order on any rugs — both new and existing — also will have an opportunity to pop a balloon for a cash reward of $25 to $100. The balloon-pop cash giveaway ties in with Capel’s 100th anniversary, which is being celebrated with a lunch and champagne toast for retailers and the media during market at noon on Sunday, April 23.

“We always want to make it fun and inspiring for retailers to shop our showroom, and these special promotions provide an extra incentive for customers to visit and purchase an assortment of our exciting new designs,” said Cameron Capel, vice president of national accounts for Capel Rugs. “This market, we are expanding two of our best-selling licensed lines — Kevin O’Brien and WILLIAMSBURG®, as well as introducing a variety of dynamic new designs.”

Ranging from classic and traditional to transitional and contemporary, Capel’s new collections include Metropolis, a soft, delicately distressed group in seven designs and 10 colorways; Clara, an elegant hand tufted rug with a micro loop pile in four colorways; and Beckett, a spirited, faded transitional group in five designs and seven chic colorways.

Throughout the market, Capel Rugs will be serving fresh-roasted Starbucks® coffee to its showroom visitors along with cake pops, a special treat in honor of the company’s centennial milestone. In addition, Capel Rugs will offer free chair massages to customers, and it also will provide charging stations for mobile devices, enabling buyers to easily power up while shopping in its showroom.

For more information, visit www.capelrugs.com.