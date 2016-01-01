Feizy Celebrates Designers with Daily Special Events in High Point

Feizy is once again the Design Destination at High Point Market this spring. In addition to an exciting line up of new collections and special promotions, Feizy is celebrating designers with special events, including daily breakfast, lunch and 4 to 6 p.m. happy hour as well as the following in Suite 145 at Market Square:



A Celebration of One-Of-A-Kind Artistry

Sat. April 22: All Day

Feizy produces and procures some of the world’s most ornate and exquisite one-of-a-kind (OAK) rugs. Sometimes taking up to four artisans as long as six months, working side-by-side, to produce one piece, each rug is a treasured piece of art. Like a snowflake, no two are exactly alike. Feizy will be featuring an extended and assorted collection of these rare, one-of-a-kind rugs in a gallery-type experience, including education on rug regions, techniques, construction and more.



Iconic Reveal Happy Hour

Sun. April 23: 4 – 6 PM

Feizy is unveiling its Most Iconic running line designs as well as the Most Popular, Designer Favorite, Most Versatile and Most Luxurious. The winning designs will be showcased in the showroom. Designers and customers are invited to vote on their favorite Feizy designs using the online survey here.



Media + Mimosas

Mon. April 24: 10 – 11 AM

Feizy is hosting a panel of industry experts to showcase the importance of social media, public relations and blogging in the design industry. The panelists include Erika Ward, Principal Designer of Erika Ward Interiors, Sarah Parker Young, Public Relations Expert, and Taylor Toledo, Director of Marketing for the Kerrie Kelly Companies, and will be moderated by Lighting & Décor Editor-in-Chief, Nicole Bowling.

Guests can expect takeaways like best practices for social media, the ways PR adds visibility, the importance of being in a trade publication and how designers can take matters into their own hands with blogging and content creation.

For more information, visit www.feizy.com.