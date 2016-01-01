Nourison Launches Antique-inspired Motifs, Limited edition and One-of-a-Kind rugs at High Point Market

Design above is from Nourison's new space-dyed Interlock Collection,

with an oversized diamond design and textured loop pile.

SADDLE BROOK, NJ — Leading floor covering and home accents manufacturer Nourison will be launching antique-inspired motifs with the Cordoba and Delmar Collections, a limited edition collection with fine artist Lida Sherafatmand, and a selection of One-of-a-Kind rugs at Spring 2017 High Point Market.



The Cordoba features antique-inspired motifs with geometric and botanical designs, and Delmar introduces ornamental, old world designs in vivid colors. The limited edition collaboration with Lida Sherafatmand is created from her original paintings, infusing surrealism with floral motifs. The hand-knotted One-of-a-Kind rugs will feature abstract and antique designs in saturated colors of fuchsia and teal, and neutral tones of ivory, grey, and blue.



The space-dyed Interlock Collection will also be introduced, with an oversized diamond design and textured loop pile.



The Fifty to Infinity custom rug program is supported with a new portable Sample Box with twenty-five rug samples that will be displayed at High Point Market. The Fifty to Infinity program offers high quality broadloom styles in fifty area rug sizes and shapes, with a choice of squares, rounds, rectangles, octagons and runners, accent sized and oversized.



Mina Victory Home Accents will be previewing a new collection of animal-themed pillows, including dogs and cats with gold sequin embroidery and illustration details. Textured cotton pillows with boho motifs will include tassels and metallic sequin embellishments.

For more information, visit www.nourison.com.