Nourison Partners with Fine Artist Lida Sherafatmand

Surrogating Raindrops one of four limited edition rug designs by

Nourison based on a work by fine artist Lida Sherafatmand.

SADDLE BROOK, NJ – Leading floor covering and home accents manufacturer Nourison has launched a limited edition rug collection with fine artist Lida Sherafatmand. The four hand-made area rugs are created from sections of Lida’s incredibly detailed original paintings. Lida terms her work ‘florescenism,’ with actual flowers being the main physical subject in her painting. The four designs are titled “New Altitudes, Opening Door to Blessings”, “Surrogating Raindrops”, “Pulses of Love/Internal World of Goodness”, and ‘When Miracles Happen”.

“Painting is a vocation for me. I believe the art which we produce becomes part of our physical, emotional and intellectual reality. This puts a huge responsibility on my shoulders when I am creating, to make sure I give the best of me to my environment as I “immortalize’ a part of reality in the painting. I meditate, pray, and dance to get in touch with depths of beauty and strength in life,” expresses Lida. Lida is delighted to collaborate with Nourison, because she believes such a collaboration enriches further the involvement of her art with society.

New Altitudes, Opening Doors to Blessings

Pulses of Love/Internal World of Goodness

When Miracles Happen

About Lida Sherafatmand

Lida Sherafatmand has exhibited her paintings since 1997 in just over 20 countries, including 60 collective shows and 25 solo exhibitions. Her art works have been cited and reviewed in art history academic dissertations and journals of social science. Lida’s paintings, articles and poems have been widely published, including by UN, UNESCO Amnesty International, a number of art journals, and other institutes. She has been conferred numerous art awards including the Outstanding Artist Award from Asia Art Funds (New York/China) and Woman Art Award by Europe Art Awards and MUSA International Art Space, both in 2017.



About Nourison

Nourison is a leading global floor covering company that produces extensive collections of area rugs, broadloom carpet and home accessories at multiple price points from low to mid-market to luxury. A fully vertically integrated company, Nourison oversees almost every aspect of the manufacturing process and produces over 85% of their product assortment from sustainable, natural fibers. Their quality, extensive inventory and speed to market has made them valuable partners in the home furnishings and hospitality industries. Their product assortment includes licensed collections from well-know brands including Calvin Klein, Kathy Ireland, Waverly, Barclay Butera, Joseph Abboud, Peanuts and more. Nourison was founded in 1980 by the Peykar brothers in New York and still remains a family-owned company.

For further details, visit www.nourison.com.