Indigo Girls Live at ICON HONORS 2017

ATLANTA, GA —The iconic duo Indigo Girls (Emily Saliers and Amy Ray) will take the ICON HONORS 2017 stage on Thursday, July 13 in an exclusive performance capping the most anticipated and important night in the home and gift industry.



The private concert—staged at the world-renowned Fox Theatre—is the closing crescendo in the ICON HONORS celebration, which will again see a sell-out audience of Finalists, Honorees and guests in attendance to applaud superior achievement from across the home and gift landscape.



ICON HONORS is produced by AmericasMart Atlanta in partnership with the Gift & Home Trade Association (GHTA) and Progressive Business Media, and in association with the industry foundation Gift For Life.

Together Saliers and Ray write, arrange, record and perform music which over the course of twenty-five years has become a vital part of the lives of their legion of devoted fans around the world, informing and rewarding them day to day. With twelve original studio albums, three live records, various Greatest Hits compilations, a Rarities and a Christmas record to their credit, the iconic duo continues to challenge itself creatively, over and over again, adding to a body of work that contains such contemporary classic songs as “Galileo,” “Shame on You,” “Closer To Fine,” “Kid Fears,” “Love of Our Lives,” “Making Promises,” “Get out the Map,” “Moment of Forgiveness,” “Least Complicated” and “Go.” After numerous Grammy nominations, awards and gold and platinum certifications, and decades of touring in clubs, arenas and everything in between, Indigo Girls remain active and relevant, always viewing their music as a fresh opportunity for exploration and discovery.

“The native talent and transcendent appeal of Emily Saliers and Amy Ray is a global phenomenon,” notes Jeffrey L. Portman, Sr., vice chairman, president and chief operating officer of ICON HONORS producer AmericasMart Atlanta. “The Indigo Girls define a genre of music that is timeless and captivating. That they emerged from Atlanta’s music culture to the world stage and continue to call this city home makes Emily’s and Amy’s appearance on our ICON HONORS stage all the more relevant and exciting,” Portman adds.



The ICON HONORS 2017 celebration is the premier event of The Atlanta International Gift & Home Furnishings Market®. The event will take place on Thursday, July 13. Please visit www.ICONHONORS.com for more information.