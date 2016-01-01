Jaipur Living Unveils "Freedom Habitat" Lifestyle Look Book at Spring High Point Market

ATLANTA, GA — Jaipur Living is changing the stakes in the home furnishings catalog game with the release of a large-scale newsprint publication at the spring High Point Market. Entitled Freedom Habitat, the company’s first-ever look book is less trend report than an entire movement fast gaining traction in the home décor category.

"With a free-spirited creative aesthetic that celebrates individuality and the everyday, we set out to help consumers harness their inner designer, to give them the tools they need to celebrate and unleash their own creativity in order to express their personal style,” says Li Kurczewski, creative director, Jaipur Living.

“Freedom Habitat puts our best ideas, inspiration and merchandise in the hands of market-goers—a visual celebration of pattern, color and texture demonstrating how today’s consumers want to live with a vibe that is at the same time bohemian, modern and cosmopolitan,” she adds.

Shot on location with Jaipur Living’s own tribe of team members, as well as models, dancers and children all interacting with the brand’s rich portfolio of rugs, pillows, poufs and throws, Freedom Habitat welcomes spring with a fresh, fashion-forward aesthetic.

“The striking imagery of our Freedom Habitat look book speaks to the diversity of our team while embracing how truly unique and special a person’s individual style is,” says Asha Chaudhary, president of the fast-growing global lifestyle brand. “It’s a visual tour de force, with each evocative photograph unfolding as a story on the page.”





The limited-edition publication will be on display in the Jaipur Living showroom in High Point, where buyers and designers may peruse copies and also view stunning, large-scale graphics layered into the lifestyle-driven rug displays. A video documenting the three-day shoot will also be presented in the showroom during the spring market.

“Beyond being our first true look book, Freedom Habitat also marks the first time we’ve ever featured models in our marketing as a way to really capture and bring to life the ease and whimsy of everyday living,” Kurczewski says. “Since Jaipur Living is so deeply rooted in an artisan heritage, we are inspired at all times by a business model that nurtures artisans and indigenous crafts around the world. So, until now, the only people who have ever appeared in our collateral have been the artisans who are creating our beautiful, hand-crafted products. It’s such a long-anticipated and exciting evolution in our growth story!”

One year following Jaipur Living’s rebrand, Freedom Habitat underscores the fast-growing home décor company’s fresh and unique point-of-view, marked by more curated collections, and sensorially-rich showroom experiences. Following the debut of the spring look book, the Freedom Habitat campaign will come to life in digital marketing activations that include vibrant imagery and :15 second video spots across Jaipur Living’s own web, email and social platforms.



“Freedom Habitat is the embodiment of the more high-fashion side of the industry, which our retailers, designers and e-commerce partners are increasingly seeking to showcase in their own marketing efforts to buyers,” adds Chaudhary. “We are excited to offer our customers this fresh perspective and visual resource, with a particular focus on social channels, where more and more consumers and designers turn for instant inspiration.”

The Freedom Habitat look book is available digitally and at the Jaipur Living showroom during the spring High Point market.

The Jaipur Living showroom at Showplace 3300, High Point, will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, April 21 – Wednesday, April 26. Market attendees are invited to stop by and enjoy Jaipur Living’s catered vegetarian lunch daily from 11 a.m. – Noon.

For more information, visit www.jaipurliving.com.