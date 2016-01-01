Feizy to Unveil 14 Compelling New/Updated Collections at High Point Spring Market

DALLAS, TX – In addition to the previously announced new collection introductions - Bermuda, Emerson, Hammond, Imalla, Saphir Mira and Waldor - Feizy will unveil an even broader array of new collections at High Point Spring Market.



New Lifestyles Collections including Burke, Amherst, Fairview, Fannin and Reagan are hot off the loom and will be debuted in the Feizy showroom alongside three new Limited-Edition Fine Collections.



Adira, Doshi and Lor boast the signature designs and constructions that comprise the brand new Limited-Edition Collections. They will be available for a limited time and quantity with exclusive first time viewing at market. Photography and additional collection details will be available post-market.



“Developing our product is always an organic and creative process that requires incredible attention to detail and in turn takes time,” said Cameron Feizy, Principal. “For this High Point Market, we expanded our focus to allow room for more textures and colors in our running line, which led to some later introductions that are sure to turn heads.”



Join Feizy at Historic Market Square, Suite 145 from 8 am to 7 pm, Sat. April 22 – Wed. April 26. To make an appointment, contact This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .