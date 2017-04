Nourison Launches Enhanced Custom Sized Rug Program

SADDLE BROOK, NJ — Leading floor covering and home accents manufacturer Nourison has launched an enhanced custom sized rug program, called Fifty to Infinity, with new marketing tools including a Fifty to Infinity catalog and Sample Box with twenty-five rug samples, an expanded assortment of new rug styles and an easy shopping process with two week turn around.



The Fifty to Infinity program is a unique offering of high fashion rug collections from traditional to contemporary, detailed with exquisite design and meticulous craftsmanship. The program is perfect for today’s interior trends of larger rooms, open floor plans or intimate spaces, delivering a finely crafted rug, perfectly sized to fit, in two weeks or less. Nourison has developed the program to be easily shopped by designers and fully supported by authorized dealers.



“We are really excited about the box of samples we got delivered and feel the quality and hand of the samples were excellent. We look forward to using Nourison products in our future projects!” said Kerrie Kelly, Founder of Kerrie Kelly Design Lab.



“Designers and discriminating consumers love the idea of customization, but don’t like the long lead times usually associated with custom rugs. Our Fifty to Infinity program allows the flexibility and high quality of custom but with a far more attractive, shorter turnaround,” said Gerard O’Keefe, Vice President of Sales, Nourison.



All the styles in the new Fifty to Infinity catalog are available in fifty area rug sizes and shapes, with a choice of squares, rounds, rectangles, octagons and runners, accent sized and oversized. Rugs can also be custom sized in an almost infinite number of sizes and shapes. Each collection utilizes luxury materials and sophisticated production techniques such as sumptuous, New Zealand Wool for a lavish texture, custom-spun and dyed yarns to create subtle accents of light and shade, hand carving and sculpting for dimension, and meticulous hand washing for a delicate patina. The finished rugs are statement worthy pieces that will enhance any décor.



The Fifty to Infinity program is supported with high-performing displays, a portable sample box and a full product catalog. A digital version of the catalog can be accessed through this link: https://www.nourison.com/fifty-to-infinity-catalog. The Fifty to Infinity Sample Box acts as a selling tool for dealers and a sample reference for interior designers working on custom designed rug projects. Designers and dealers interested in supporting the Fifty to Infinity program and would like to request a hard copy of the catalog and sample box should contact This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .